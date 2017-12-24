Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy junction on the M6 will undergo a £64.5 million facelift in a bid to reduce congestion and improve safety.

Around 8,000 vehicles currently pass through junction ten every hour during peak periods but the new design is aiming to increase this capacity to 10,500.

Designs were unveiled in February, showing how the new roundabout would look once the project is completed.

The current roundabout, which was built in the 1960s, will be replaced to avoid the need for extensive maintenance and two new bridges will be constructed, increasing the junction's number of lanes from two to four.

New images and maps were released showing how a busy Birmingham road is set to become more cycling friendly.

They were released as Birmingham City Council launched a public consultation into the plans to build 2.5 miles of cycle lanes along the A38 south of the city centre.

The project will see a two-way, fully segregated cycleway along the busy commuter route, stretching from Selly Oak and the University of Birmingham campus to the city centre.

The route will be direct and give cyclists protection from traffic via raised kerbs and other separation measures and prioritised travel through junctions.

City council bosses backtracked on a series of proposed cuts to support for the homeless, museums and parks after a public outcry.

Proposed cuts of £750,000 to the Birmingham Museums Trust were completely withdrawn, lifting the closure threat hanging over some of the city's historic houses and museums.

A threatened £10 million reduction to the Supporting People budget - paid to charities and organisations providing essential help to the homeless, disabled and victims of domestic violence - was halved to £5 million.

And the threat to axe all park rangers was also set to be lifted and further cuts scaled back.

The Prince's Trust lodged plans in February to open a new regional headquarters in Birmingham city centre.

The charity announced it wanted to close its current base in Digbeth and move staff the short journey to a brand new home in the old Cold Storage building at the Beorma Quarter project near Selfridges.

Around 60 staff are currently based at the trust's home in Warwick Street but additional jobs could be created as the charity said it was aiming to increase its support across the West Midlands.

The trust said the new centre was essential to enable its planned growth serving people in the Birmingham, Black Country and Solihull areas.

A new £20 million adventure activity centre is set to open at the NEC.

Merlin Attractions, the company which owns Alton Towers and runs Legoland resorts, unveiled new plans in February for the hub which could include a skydiving experience and high ropes course.

Called 'Project Thor', it follows on from Merlin lodging plans to open only its second Legoland Discovery Centre in the UK at Arena Birmingham.

It would be built both indoors and outdoors at the Pavilion building next to the Genting Arena concert venue on the huge complex in Solihull.

Planning documents said the attraction would have an external high ropes experience with helicopter-style platform from which zip lines would take people out to a climbing area at the front of the site.

Plans were unveiled in February to build new apartments close to a Birmingham live music venue and nightclub.

Developer Queensbridge Homes is behind the project to build 32 apartments on a vacant plot of land 60 metres away from rock music venue The Asylum.

The 600-capacity venue, in Hampton Street, is well known for its live gigs and alternative music nights called Uprawr.

A study prepared in support of the application acknowledged the site's proximity to The Asylum and advises that extra measures are included in the construction of the apartment block to mitigate against noise.

The long-running issues of introducing parking charges at Cannon Hill Park in Edgbaston rear its head again in February.

The city council revealed that charges of up to £3 per day were to be introduced at the popular park and its counterpart in Sutton Coldfield in a bid to raise £400,000 for the authority.

The charges were eventually introduced at Cannon Hill in October despite opposition from sports groups and residents who feared it would just send motorists onto neighbouring residential streets.

The group behind world famous restaurant The Ivy in London confirmed it planned to open a venue in Birmingham city centre.

The original Ivy restaurant in London's West End is a must for celebrity spotting and work is now going on to turn a fashion store into the new venue.

Mystery surrounded where it would open in February but the company announced a few months later that it would be occupying the former Austin Reed store in Temple Row and its neighbour, occupied by Louis Vuitton.

The restaurant was founded in the heart of London's theatre land in 1917.