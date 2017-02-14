How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

What's On

Your guide to everything in Birmingham

London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

Acclaimed The Ivy restaurant have confirmed plans to launch new eatery in the city

2017 bars and restaurants coming to Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The group behind world famous restaurant The Ivy in London has confirmed plans to open a restaurant that “brings the familiar luxury of The Ivy” to Birmingham.

The original Ivy restaurant in London’s West End is a must for celebrity spotting.

It has long established itself as celebrity haunt for the world’s biggest stars including Angelina Jolie, Madonna, Tom Cruise, David and Victoria Beckham who have all dined there.

Other celeb fans include Dawn French, Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell.

PA The Ivy recently celebrated its 100th anniversary
The Ivy recently celebrated its 100th anniversary

A spokeswoman told The Birmingham Mail:“We are looking at sites in Birmingham with a view to opening a new restaurant in the city but we cannot give any more information at this time.”

The restaurant which was founded in the heart of London’s theatre land in 1917, is owned by the Ivy Collection which has expanded with four other Ivy restaurants in London under the name The Ivy Grill and Brasserie as well as an Ivy Grill and Brasserie in Bristol. They are currently gearing up to open two new Ivy Grills and Brasseries in Kent and Buckinghamshire.

On the Ivy collection website, The Ivy Grills and Brasserie eateries are described as “ bringing the familiar luxury of The Ivy to a select group of restaurants”.

The Ivy Grill and Brasserie offers “extensive all-day menus featuring the best of modern British dishes in a relaxed atmosphere”.

The Ivy restaurant on Instagram
The Ivy restaurant on Instagram

Most excitingly Brummies can expect “more than a few classic favourites to both eat and drink that nod to their Ivy heritage” according to the website.

Brum already has an Ivy connection. Rofuto Japanese restaurant at Park Regis which was recently named as one of UK's best new restaurants, is the brainchild of Des Macdonald - former head chef at The Ivy.

Shepherds Pie at The Ivy
The Ivy's much loved signature dish Shepherds Pie

These four Birmingham restaurants have been named among the best in the UK

As well as celebrity diners, The Ivy is famous for their signature comfort food dishes such as its shepherd’s pie.

In December The Ivy celebrated its 100th birthday hosting an intimate set from pop singer Kylie Minogue for guests including Ronnie Wood, Liz Hurley, Alan Carr and actress Kristen Scott Thomas.

ITV Inside The Ivy restaurant on West Street, London
Inside celebrity haven The Ivy restaurant on West Street, London

The restaurant group also owns acclaimed J Sheekey’s and Scotts in the West End as well as Le Caprice in Piccadilly.

The group also owns three spin off restaurants The Ivy Cafes "positioned in London neighbourhoods known for their chic village style environs"

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

See inside new city centre cafe Damascena

Inside The Damascena Coffee House on Temple Row

The popular  independent eatery in Moseley has opened an incredible looking second site

Most Read in What's On

Two Figures in a Room, 1959, by Francis Bacon goes on display at The Barber Institute of Fine Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
    Francis Bacon painting on show at Barber Institute
  2. Food & Drink
    London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham
  3. Black Sabbath
    Midlands rocks! How Birmingham’s industrial heritage made it the birthplace of heavy metal
  4. Food & Drink
    New Moseley Indian street food restaurant to team with other key independents
  5. Solihull
    Julian Lloyd Webber is selling his Stradivarius after being forced to retire

Most Recent

Inside The Ivy restaurant on West Street, London

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Paradise Circus
    BAM wins brief to develop second Paradise building
  2. Commercial Property
    This is why Aston Villa have closed down their city centre store in New Street
  3. Regional Affairs
    Killjoy residents want Birmingham's Legoland stopped - because of sound of happy children
  4. Manufacturing
    Billionaire plans new vehicle inspired by Land Rover Defender
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why Stirchley protesters don't want Lidl store
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor