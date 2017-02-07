How we use Cookies
Prince's Trust to open new Birmingham base

Prince of Wales' charity will become first tenant at new Beorma Quarter development in Digbeth

The Prince's Trust is to open a new regional headquarters in Birmingham city centre.

The Prince of Wales' charity is planning to close its current base in Digbeth and move staff the short journey to a brand new home in the old Cold Storage building at the Beorma Quarter project near Selfridges.

Around 60 staff are currently based at the trust's home in Warwick Street but additional jobs could be created as the charity said it was aiming to increase its support across the West Midlands.

The charity offers training, mentoring and advice to young people looking for help accessing education, planning to start a business or improve their personal development.

The trust said the new centre, where it is expected to be the first tenant, was essential to enable its planned growth serving people in the Birmingham, Black Country and Solihull areas.

Paul Beesley, interim director for Prince's Trust in Central England, said: "Birmingham has one of the highest rates of youth unemployment in the UK.

"We have big ambitions to increase our activity in the region and the new centre will play a crucial role in enabling that growth."

The move, due to be finished by the end of 2017, will not affect its other West Midlands regional centre in Stoke-on-Trent.

The renovation of the former Digbeth Cold Storage building, along with the new Adagio apart-hotel complex next door, form phase one of the long-running Beorma Quarter project with demolition work starting this month on phase two.

This will create one of Birmingham's tallest office and residential buildings along with new flats, public realm and workspace.

Prince's Trust is moving to the Beorma Quarter later this year
