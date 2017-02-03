How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New flats planned close to Birmingham nightclub

Developer is eyeing derelict site just 60 metres away from venue renowned for its live gigs and alternative music nights

Brum's best apartment
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A new apartment block is set to be built close to a Birmingham live music venue and nightclub.

Developer Queensbridge Homes has unveiled new plans to build 32 apartments on a vacant plot of land 60 metres away from rock music venue The Asylum.

The 600-capacity venue, in Hampton Street, is well known for its live gigs and alternative music nights called Uprawr.

London-based Queensbridge Homes is seeking permission to build the apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms, alongside a cycle storage area at the corner of Hampton Street and Henrietta Street near the Jewellery Quarter.

A study prepared in support of the application acknowledges the site's proximity to The Asylum and advises that extra measures are included in the construction of the apartment block to mitigate against noise.

The report said: "The venue was found to regularly produce high music noise levels until 3am on a Saturday night and have a high level of impact upon the site depending on the context.

"A relatively high level of low frequency insulation would be required to minimise the impact of music and patron noise from The Asylum on the development.

"Within the scope of any proposed development on the site, mitigation measures should be implemented.

"This would be necessary in order to reduce noise levels within internal living areas to acceptable levels. Secondary glazing and mechanical ventilation may be a consideration."

The report also looked at the Hen & Chickens pub, which backs onto the application site, but concluded it would have a low impact on the proposed apartments.

In 2015, The Fiddle & Bone pub reopened in Sheepcote Street after being closed for more than a decade, with noise complaints from nearby apartments one of the issues which led to its demise.

Independent cinema The Electric also fought against plans to turn a former snooker hall into apartments next to the venue in Station Street, amid fears residents would complain about the noise from film screenings.

The planning application was later withdrawn.

And in Moseley, a development of 46 flats was approved last summer next door to the Prince of Wales pub in Alcester Road despite objections from the landlord and local community.

Residential developments in Birmingham

Chinese investors eye city's housing Flats 'threaten' Moseley pub Designs unveiled for apartment block Conversion plans for Ashfords factory Fight to save Hall Green Stadium £100m Selly Oak Hospital regen 37-storey tower on Broad Street Hotel plans scrapped for flats
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    New flats planned close to Birmingham nightclub
  2. Post People
    Deloitte hosts healthcare dinner
  3. Business News
    JS Wright undergoes MBO
  4. Digbeth
    New Birmingham base for recruitment agency with £4m funding
  5. Business News
    Center Parcs-style lodge holiday park coming to Midlands

Most Recent

JS Wright's managing director Marcus Aniol (second left) with the management buyout team (from left) Phil Leech, Paul Featherston, Martin Roberts and Andrew Smith

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    New flats planned close to Birmingham nightclub
  2. Post People
    Deloitte hosts healthcare dinner
  3. Business News
    JS Wright undergoes MBO
  4. Worcestershire
    National Trust's grand plans for Elgar's humble birthplace
  5. Regional Affairs
    How did my MP vote on Article 50 and Brexit?
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor