Fresh images show Birmingham's new two-way cycle lane

New images and maps have been released showing how a busy Birmingham road is set to become more cycling friendly.

The images have been released by Birmingham City Council as it launches a public consultation into the plans to build 2.5 miles of cycle lanes along the A38.

The project would see a two-way, fully segregated cycleway along the busy commuter route, stretching from Selly Oak and the University of Birmingham campus to the city centre.

The route is direct and gives cyclists protection from traffic via raised kerbs and other separation measures and prioritised travel through junctions.

Details of the plans emerged in December and are part of a wider 'Birmingham Cycle Revolution' project which is striving to see ten per cent of all journeys in Birmingham made by bike by 2033.

Members of the public can now submit their views on the plans until March 24 via an online survey.

Details of the route

The cycleway will connect with the existing cycle facilities in Hurst Street, known as National Cycle Network route five, running along Kent Street, Wrentham Street and onto Bristol Street.

From Bristol Road, the path will run alongside the pedestrian footpath, before crossing to the wide central reservation.

The lane will run in the central reservation to Edgbaston Park Road, cross back to run alongside the footpath, linking to existing cycle facilities on Selly Oak New Road.

There will also be changes to the junctions at Belgrave Middleway and Priory Road.

Route images

Artist's impressions and maps have also been released showing how parts of the route will look.

Between Edgbaston Park Road and north of Pebble Mill Road, the cycle track will run in the tree-lined central reservation (below).

From north of Pebble Mill Road and Wellington Road, the cycle track will run on the west side of the Bristol Road, using some of the current footpath (below).

At the junction of Belgrave Middleway and the A38 Bristol Street, cyclists will have their own traffic signals, co-ordinating with the vehicle signals (below).

And the map below gives an overview of the route with additional information.

Once the consultation has closed, the city council will consider all of the feedback and decide upon a final design. Construction is due to start later this year.

To submit comments on the designs, visit www.birminghambeheard.org.uk.