Alton Towers owner launching massive skydive attraction at NEC

A new £20 million adventure activity centre is set to open at the NEC.

Merlin Attractions, the company which owns Alton Towers and runs Legoland resorts, has unveiled new plans for the hub which could include a skydiving experience and high ropes course.

Called 'Project Thor', it follows on from Merlin lodging plans before Christmas to open only its second Legoland Discovery Centre in the UK at the Barclaycard Arena.

It would built both indoors and outdoors at the Pavilion building next to the Genting Arena concert venue on the huge complex in Solihull.

Newly submitted documents say the attraction will have an external high ropes experience with helicopter-style platform from which zip lines will take people out to a climbing area at the front of the site.

The former forecourt to the Pavilion will also be partially remodelled and landscaped while a skydive activity will also be developed.

The new attraction will be open daily and all year round and is aimed at the teenager and young adult market, according to the planning application.

Guests will arrive in pre-booked slots to undertake the main attraction which will comprise four distinct 30-minute activities, each of which has an hourly capacity of 200 visitors.

There will also be a café and shop and the new attraction will be close to the new HS2 high-speed rail line when it opens in 2026.

The new activity centre will create around 25 permanent jobs with work for around 90 other people during school summer holidays.

A report supporting the application said: "Active and adventure experiences are becoming increasingly popular and it is predicted that this sector will continue to grow.

"Project Thor will enable the NEC to diversify into this popular and growing leisure sector.

"It is envisaged the development will generate around 2,000 daily visitors on a peak day and around 480 visitors on a non-peak day."