Council U-turn on cuts to museums, parks and homeless

Labour council bosses have backtracked on a series of proposed cuts to support for the homeless, museums and parks after a public outcry.

Proposed cuts of £750,000 to the Birmingham Museums Trust has been completely withdrawn, lifting the closure threat hanging over some of the city’s historic houses and museums.

A threatened £10 million reduction to the Supporting People budget - paid to charities and organisations providing essential help to the homeless , disabled and victims of domestic violence - has been halved to £5 million.

And the threat to axe all park rangers is also set to be lifted and further cuts scaled back the Birmingham Mail understands.

The proposals were all part of a £78 million cuts package unveiled two months ago, sparking a barrage of criticism, lobbying and protests from charities and residents groups.

In the case of the Museum Trust not only has a new £500,000 cut been lifted, a £250,000 cut agreed last year has also been withdrawn.

Earlier this week the council withdrew plans to close two libraries.

Details emerged after a private meeting of Birmingham’s Labour councillors agreed the new budget. A formal announcement is due on Friday ahead of a vote by the full council on February 28.

Labour council leader John Clancy said: “I am confident that on Friday when we publish our cabinet report we will have truly reflected what has been said to us by the citizens of Birmingham who responded to our budget consultation.”

He was again scathing of the Government’s austerity policy which have removed £590 million a year from council budgets since 2010 and said it is getting harder and harder to balance the books without cutting much valued services.

It is understood that the funding has been found through a combination of further one per cent on council tax increases after the Government lifted the ceiling on the social care precept- designed to cover the increasing demand for care for the elderly and disabled.

The council tax will now go up by 4.99 per cent rather than 3.99 per cent. The annual rise is now approximately £45 next year on a band A property, £60 on band D.

Further funds have been found by borrowing to make part of a £48 million lump sum contribution to the council’s pension fund deficit and spreading the cost over several years.

A Labour backbencher told the Birmingham Mail they were relieved at the changes after being inundated with complaints. “It would have been a disaster if those cuts had gone ahead. This puts some money back where it is most needed,” he said.

The council was also warned that the cut to supporting people would end up putting more vulnerable on the streets, lead to a potential cardboard city in Birmingham and place further pressure on the city’s straining emergency services.

Yardley Labour MP Jess Phillips welcomed the halving of the cut, but added: "I worry that as homelessness rises in the city spending less on safe refuges and services will only cost the council more in the long term."

A similar case was made by park user groups and the Birmingham Open Spaces Forum who last month warned that “our green spaces will deteriorate, becoming overgrown with unseen areas that attract crime and anti-social behaviour.”

They also pointed out that parks are part of the solution to the health crises of obesity and pollution.

There were also warnings that cuts to parks and museum would also discourage the thousands of volunteers who work freely each year to look after the city’s assets and see a reduction in visitors spending money in the city.

Charities and organisations involved were unwilling to comment ahead of the formal announcement.