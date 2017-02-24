Why you could pay to take your car to Sutton Park and Cannon Hill Park

Car park charges of up to £3 per day are to be introduced at two of Birmingham's largest parks to help raise £400,000 for cash-strapped Birmingham City Council.

The charges are set to be launched in Sutton Park and Cannon Hill Park during the spring - and could be extended to five more parks.

The controversial move is aimed at raising up to £400,000 a year profit for the cash-strapped council's parks service.

And the Cannon Hill Park charges could be run jointly with the Midlands Arts Centre and the profits shared. A £50 season ticket will also be looked at for regular park users.

But opponents in Sutton Coldfield are warning it will displace parking onto nearby residential streets and have called for bosses to look at other ways to use parks to raise money.

Coun David Pears (Con Sutton Trinity) said: "We already charge on Sundays in the summer and get cars blocking roads like Tudor Hill, Hartopp Road and on the grass verge at Monmouth Drive. We will get this seven days a week all year round."

He said that promises of a residents' parking scheme to keep roads clear would be "double taxation" for residents.

"What the council should be looking at instead is making more of the commercial opportunities in the park, work more with the restaurants like the Bistro and perhaps host more profit-making events as well as the charity or community ones," he added.

"They could also set up a Sutton Park Trust to run it, this would be able to draw on more funding sources than just Birmingham City Council."

Graham Young Cannon Hill Park is a popular spot for visitors and sports clubs all year round

The Sunday and bank holiday summer time charge of £2 per car per visit to Sutton Park raised £56,000 last year.

Charges are only applied at Cannon Hill Park during England test matches at Edgbaston Cricket stadium.

It is estimated the charges will raise £1.6 million over four years, to be invested in upgrading the car parks as well as the wider parks.

The report says: "Implementation of the scheme will enable the council to access approximately £400,000 per year revenue, which can be utilised to support, protect and invest in services within parks."

The parks department will review the scheme at the end of the summer before rolling it out to Rectory Park, Perry Park, Edgbaston Reservoir, Victoria Common and Lickey Hills Country Park early next year.