Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High street bank NatWest is closing one of its branches in the city after trade decreased to the point that it only had six regular customers.

The branch in Broad Street will shut its doors at the end of February 2018.

A statement from NatWest said that, since 2012, it had seen the way in which people used the branch change dramatically, with 87 per cent of its customers preferring to do their regular banking digitally.

Eighty-one per cent of its customers are banking in other ways locally while only six customers visit the branch on a weekly basis.

The statement added: "We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and pro-actively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users.

"We have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months so we can ensure our customers have enough time to consider the right options for them and to give us time to support them one-to-one during the transition.

"We have created a new role, our 'community banker', who will remain in the local area after the closure and provide customers with personal assistance and support.

"We have created a new specialist taskforce who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills until the branch closes."

NatWest also has branches in St Philip's Square and Grand Central in the city centre, Jewellery Quarter and Edgbaston.

This is the latest bank branch closure to affect Birmingham with Lloyds, Halifax and HSBC all announcing they were shutting sites in recent months.

By contrast, TSB and Yorkshire Bank have both opened venues to showcase their new style of branches in New Street, choosing to use Birmingham as a test bed for their concepts.

And in August, Metro Bank lodged plans with Birmingham City Council to open its first branch in the Midlands, in High Street close to Bullring.