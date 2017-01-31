Birmingham city centre bank branch to close

One of the UK's largest banks is shutting a branch in Birmingham city centre.

Halifax will close the doors on its branch in New Street on May 16 due to the small amount of regular customers using the facility and the increasing shift towards online banking.

The bank said around seven staff worked at the branch and the aim was to redeploy those affected by this announcement but they could also indicate whether the wished to be considered for voluntary redundancy.

Halifax added that the New Street branch only had four regular weekly personal and business customers and 96 per cent of its personal customers already used other branches.

It also has city centre branches in Colmore Row and Bullring and accounts based in New Street will be transferred to the Bullring branch.

The company said there would be no other impact on the way customers managed their accounts.

A statement issued by the bank said: "We have made the difficult decision to close the New Street branch.

"This branch has been identified for closure because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us which has resulted in customers using it less often.

"The majority of customers now regularly use alternative branches or other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs.

"We also have other branches close by that allow us to serve the local area. We cannot at this stage confirm the number of colleagues at the branch who will be leaving the business.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branches."

Last week, HSBC announced it planned to shut 62 branches across the UK including four in the West Midlands.