These are the Birmingham branches HSBC plans to close

HSBC plans to close 62 branches during 2017 with four due to shut in the Birmingham area.

The banking group, whose UK retail arm moves to the city next year, has said around 180 jobs are under threat.

Affected local branches and their closures dates are: Balsall Common and Castle Bromwich (both June 9), Warwick (5 May) and Willenhall (12 May).

HSBC said it would be the only cut to its branch network made in 2017, bringing its total number of UK branches to 625, with staff to be redeployed elsewhere when possible.

The move follows a rise in the number of people using online banking with 90 per cent of interactions with HSBC customers coming via digital channels.

The number of customers using its branches has dropped by nearly 40 per cent in the past five years.

Francesca McDonagh, head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: "The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

"The way our customers bank with us is changing.

"More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as touch and voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

"Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by this announcement.

"We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us."

The newly separated retail and commercial arm of HSBC is currently relocating out of London to Birmingham and will be housed at the new Arena Central development in Broad Street from next year.

Last week, Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC Bank, said the group had received interest from its staff based all over the world in taking posts in the city.