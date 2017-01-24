How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

These are the Birmingham branches HSBC plans to close

  • Updated
  • By

Banking group announces more than 60 branches across the UK will shut as 180 jobs hang in the balance

Scene of robbery at HSBC in Kingstanding
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

HSBC plans to close 62 branches during 2017 with four due to shut in the Birmingham area.

The banking group, whose UK retail arm moves to the city next year, has said around 180 jobs are under threat.

Affected local branches and their closures dates are: Balsall Common and Castle Bromwich (both June 9), Warwick (5 May) and Willenhall (12 May).

HSBC said it would be the only cut to its branch network made in 2017, bringing its total number of UK branches to 625, with staff to be redeployed elsewhere when possible.

The move follows a rise in the number of people using online banking with 90 per cent of interactions with HSBC customers coming via digital channels.

The number of customers using its branches has dropped by nearly 40 per cent in the past five years.

Francesca McDonagh, head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: "The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

"The way our customers bank with us is changing.

"More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as touch and voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

"Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by this announcement.

"We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us."

The newly separated retail and commercial arm of HSBC is currently relocating out of London to Birmingham and will be housed at the new Arena Central development in Broad Street from next year.

Last week, Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC Bank, said the group had received interest from its staff based all over the world in taking posts in the city.

City centre office projects

PwC first for Paradise 3 Arena Central unveiled New name in Cornwall St Phoenix House rises again First tenant at 55 Colmore Row Lewis's name revived First look inside The Grand New future for Axis
1 of 8

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

This is the £300m plan to transform Edgbaston

Calthorpe Estates lodges planning application with city council and unveils new image showing how regeneration project will look

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    This is the £300m plan to transform Edgbaston
  2. Commercial Property
    New plans for apartments off Broad Street
  3. Finance
    These are the Birmingham branches HSBC plans to close
  4. Commercial Property
    Former Birmingham hospital on market for £1.2m
  5. Commercial Property
    LCP plans £200m property investment

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    This is the £300m plan to transform Edgbaston
  2. Commercial Property
    New plans for apartments off Broad Street
  3. Finance
    These are the Birmingham branches HSBC plans to close
  4. Commercial Property
    Former Birmingham hospital on market for £1.2m
  5. Commercial Property
    LCP plans £200m property investment
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor