Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cadbury unveiled the result of a £75 million investment into its historic factory in Bournville in April.

Owner Mondelēz International installed four new lines at the factory in south Birmingham which meant production of certain bars which temporarily shifted to Poland was able to return to the city.

Among the Daily Milk items now produced in the city as a result of the investment are Caramel, Fruit and Nut, Whole Nut and plain.

Two other new factory lines are creating assortments boxes such as Roses and Heroes which the company said was the first significant investment in Cadbury's assortments for 30 years.

Conservation campaigners launched a battle to save a historic Birmingham church and former orphans' home which are due to be demolished as part of a major housing development.

Barratt Homes is behind the regeneration plans plans to build more than 770 houses and apartments on land at the corner of Bristol Street and Belgrave Middleway on the edge of the city centre.

Save Britain's Heritage and The Victorian Society launched a bid to save St Luke's Church and the Highgate Centre which are due to be knocked down as part of the project.

Barratt Homes has since revised and resubmitted its plans for the housing but it still intends to knock down the two buildings.

A 'sculptor in sound' won the commission to make the most ambitious piece of public art in Birmingham's history.

The voices of up to 1,000 city residents will be used in Station Clock who was named as the winner of the Birmingham Big Art Project this month.

Turner Prize-winning Susan Philipsz is the artist behind the 'aural clock' which will cost up to £2 million.

It will be mostly flat, with 12 underground speakers beneath grills situated around a clock at least 25 metres across and each hour of the day will be represented by the 12 tones of the chromatic music scale.

A former director at cash-strapped Birmingham City Council was named as the most well paid official in the West Midlands after picking up £414,000 in just one year.

Sharon Lea, who was responsible for bins, street cleaning, housing and neighbourhoods, was paid the sum during 2015/16 financial year.

She appeared in April on the 'Town Hall Rich List', which is published by the Taxpayers' Alliance, as the country's sixth highest-paid council official in that year.

Figures show Ms Lea earned just £50,000 from three months' work in her final year before retiring from her £150,000-a-year job in July 2015.

The woman charged with maximising regeneration opportunities around the new HS2 terminal in Birmingham quit to take up a similar role in London.

Liz Peace was installed to much fanfare in 2015 as the high-profile chairman of the Curzon Urban Regeneration Company which is leading the development of more than 345 acres of land around Curzon Street in the Eastside district.

But Ms Peace, who has a CBE for services to the property industry, announced she was stepping down from the role to become chairman of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation in later in 2017.

She has more than 35 years of experience in government and the property sector and her appointment was considered a major coup for Birmingham.

Land Rover opened a time-travelling exhibition to mark the 50th birthday of the car which gave birth to the SUV - the Range Rover.

Prototypes of the car, which went on to spawn scores of imitators and culminated in huge demand for SUVs in all their shapes and forms, were first developed in 1967.

To mark the occasion, Land Rover opened 'The Range Rover Story' - a visitor attraction at the heart of its Solihull factory charting the Range Rover's birth, development and evolution.

The interactive exhibition is expected to attract up to 45,000 visitors over the next three years.

Almost 400 new apartments are to be built in Birmingham's Southside district near the Hippodrome theatre after a land deal was agreed.

A joint venture between developer Galliard Homes and funder Apsley House Capital announced in April it had purchased the leasehold of a car park on the corner of Skinner Lane and Hurst Street to build 385 units.

This is the first investment being made in Birmingham by London-based Galliard and a planning application for the development was submitted later in 2017.

The land was previously owned by The Gooch Estate which is behind several other developments in the Southside area through its Benacre Properties arm.

A new heritage trail celebrating Birmingham's historic Lunar Society is being created.

The project received a £10,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to support the development of the trail which will highlight key buildings and locations associated with the famous society of great thinkers.

The new trail will tell the story of the original Lunar Society and venues featured will include Soho House in Handsworth, which was manufacturer Matthew Boulton's home and also a meeting place for the group, the Black Country Living Museum, Erasmus Darwin House in Lichfield and Derby Art Gallery.

Alongside the trail, the project will also offer a number of public talks and tours on the society and its members.