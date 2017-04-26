HS2 regen chief quits to take up new role in London

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The woman charged with maximising regeneration opportunities around the new HS2 terminal in Birmingham has quit to take up a similar role in London.

Liz Peace was installed to much fanfare two years ago as the high-profile chairman of the Curzon Urban Regeneration Company.

Launched in 2014, the body is leading the development of more than 345 acres of land around Curzon Street in the Eastside district which is expected to create thousands of jobs and see 2,000 new homes built.

But Ms Peace, who has a CBE for services to the property industry, is stepping down from the role to become chairman of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) later this year.

Waheed Nazir, corporate director of economy at Birmingham City Council, said: "Curzon Urban Regeneration Company was established two years ago to provide strategic direction for the regeneration of the Curzon area.

"With her significant development and regeneration experience, Liz was appointed as chairman of the board.

"During that time, Liz has overseen remarkable progress which has included securing almost £1 billion of funding through the HS2 Growth Strategy, the Curzon Investment Plan and the extension of the city centre enterprise zone, as well as bringing together key partners who now share a vision for the Curzon area.

Liz Peace was leading the regeneration of the area around the old Curzon Street station

"With this progress, the time has come to review the governance for Curzon and ensure there is a long-term model to support the delivery of the ambitious plans for the Curzon area.

"Liz will oversee this transition before moving on and sharing her insight and know-how at Old Oak Common later this summer."

Ms Peace has more than 35 years of experience in government and the property sector and her appointment in 2015 was considered a major coup for Birmingham.

She was chief executive of the British Property Federation and has also been honorary president of the Property Litigation Association, chairman of the Centre for London think tank and chairman of the Shadow Government Property Agency.

The OPDC, which was founded in 2015, is spearheading the delivery of tens of thousands of new homes and jobs at a site near Hammersmith in West London which will have both HS2 and Crossrail stations.

Liz Peace is leaving her post as chairman of the Curzon Urban Regeneration Company

Redevelopment of the area is expected to deliver 24,000 new homes and 55,000 jobs in Old Oak and 1,500 new homes and 10,000 jobs on the adjoining Park Royal industrial estate.

Ms Peace said: "I am thrilled to have been offered the position....and am greatly looking forward to working with the mayor, the OPDC team, Greater London Authority, local authority partners and the private sector to turn this massive regeneration opportunity into a thriving new quarter for London.

"The project is not without its challenges but large-scale regeneration is never easy.

"The prize, however, will be a series of high-quality places in which Londoners will be able to live and work - and all within reach of world class new transport infrastructure."