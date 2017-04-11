How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments

  • Updated
  • By

Car park in city's Southside district to house new development of almost 400 apartments

House for sale with CASTLE in the garden
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Almost 400 new apartments are to be built in Birmingham's Southside district after a land deal was agreed.

A joint venture between developer Galliard Homes and funder Apsley House Capital has purchased the leasehold of a car park on the corner of Skinner Lane and Hurst Street to build 385 units.

This is the first investment being made in Birmingham by London-based Galliard and a planning application for the development is due to be lodged within the next six months.

It is expected the development will have a mix of apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms, alongside parking and ground floor commercial and retail units fronting Pershore Street and Hurst Street.

The land was previously owned by The Gooch Estate which is behind several other developments in the Southside area through its Benacre Properties arm.

It also recently sold land off the A38 Bristol Street to be redeveloped into a new 15-storey apartment complex containing around 500 units, expected to be called Kent Street Baths.

Chartered surveyor Pennycuick Collins and law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson acted on behalf of The Gooch Estate.

Charles Gillett, partner at Pennycuick Collins, said: "Land in and around the Southside area continues to remain in high demand, having prospered from significant and sustained investment and redevelopment.

"The proposed mixed-use scheme brings wide-ranging community benefits and will enhance this already vibrant area of the city."

The proposed development site in the Southside district
The proposed development site in the Southside district

Beth Margetson, associate property solicitor at Emms Gilmore Liberson, added: "This is a great piece of business for the city as another part of Birmingham looks set to be rejuvenated.

"This confirms the appetite that exists for residential development in Southside and contributes to the transformation of this currently under-used area at a time when the adjacent Smithfield scheme is being brought forward."

Will Jordan, associate at property Knight Frank which acted for the purchaser, said: "Galliard Homes' first investment in Birmingham is a real mark of strength for the city, proving it is an attractive prospect for leading developers.

"With Southside already a popular residential address and neighbouring Birmingham Smithfield due to undergo huge redevelopment, we believe this scheme will be the catalyst for further local investment."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Jewellery Quarter factory site to house 220 new apartments

Next phase of regeneration of old electroplating plant will see a new square, commercial space and residential complex

Related Tags

In The News
Southside
Construction
Housing
Organisations
Knight Frank

Most Read in Business

  1. Construction
    Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments
  2. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  3. Colmore Row
    New Birmingham chief at Investec
  4. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP appoints board member for young people
  5. Business News
    Fashion retailer Jaeger goes into administration with 700 jobs at risk

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Construction
    Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments
  2. Regional Affairs
    £1 million fund to tackle grass verge abuse in Birmingham
  3. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  4. Regional Affairs
    Lottery grant boosts Lunar Society heritage project
  5. Regional Affairs
    Mayor hopeful reveals ambitious plan to solve West Midlands housing crisis
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor