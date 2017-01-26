Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands

A Sotheby's employee displays the rare Blue Moon Diamond during a preview at Sotheby's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. The 12.03 carat blue diamond is the largest cushion shaped fancy vivid blue diamond ever appear at auction. It is estimated to sell between 35 and 55 million US dollars. The auction will take place in Geneva, on Nov. 11, 2015. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

This year's Birmingham Post Rich List has a distinctly oriental feel.

Time was when supermarket supremo Woon Wing Yip was the only Chinese representative in our list, but in the last year that has changed dramatically.

The influx of massive Chinese investment into the region's four major football clubs is reflected in our 2017 roll call of the Midlands' wealthy.

It means we have a new number one.

Elsewhere the picture is tinged with uncertainty.

The Brexit vote has emphasised what a divided nation we are and business is no different.

One man's fear is another's opportunity and financial planning has become a game of guesswork.

But, for our richest of the rich, things look pretty good.

The 2017 total wealth adds up to £24.962 billion compared with £16,963 billion in 2016.

(figures in brackets denote last year’s position and wealth)

1. (new entry) Guo Guangchang

Wealth: £4.2 billion

Industry: footbal/ investmentl

Guo Guangchang, the new owner of Wolves

Chairman of Fosun International Limited which bought Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in July.

The company also has investment assets in Thomas Cook and Club med, nursery brand Silver Cross and entertainment group Cirque de Soleil.

Mr Guangchang, aged 49, came from a poor family – his father was a labourer and his mother grew sweet potatoes to feed her children. He received a government bursary to study philosophy at Shanghai’s Fudan University.

He and four university friends set up Fosun in 1992, advising foreign companies about business in the rapidly growing Chinese economy.

He is married to Shanghai TV presenter Wang Jinyuan and has three children.

2 (1) Lord Bamford and family

Wealth: £3.3 billion (£3 billion)

Industry: manufacturing

Lord Anthony Bamford with former Prime Minister David Cameron at the JCB plant

Chairman of JCB, the Staffordshire-based construction equipment company which celebrated its 70th birthday in 2015.

The company was set up by and named after his father – Joseph Cyril Bamford – who invented the iconic backhoe loader.

Lord Bamford was emphatically pro-Brexit in the run-up to the June referendum.

With more than 6,000 employees in 11 UK factories, exporting more than three-quarters of its production, JCB generates export revenues of more than £1.3 billion.

As well as their huge 4,000 acre Wootton estate in Staffordshire, Lord Bamford, 69, and his wife Lady Carole Bamford have homes in Chelsea, Barbados and France – and the 2000 acre Daylesford estate near, Stow-on-the Wold, where Lady Bamford runs Daylesford Organics.

The couple have three children and five grandchildren

3 (new entry) Guochuan Lai

Wealth: £2.8 billion

Industry: football

Guochuan Lai

The new owner of West Bromwich Albion and director of Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Ltd.

The 42 year-old was born in Guandgdong Province and is a former manager of Chinese landscaping giant Palm.

He remains in China to manage his business interests, but has pledged to visit the Hawthorns “as often as possible and fully support the chairman and executive team”.

Mr Lai has also stated that he intends to maintain West Brom's stable structure and respect its heritage, establishing the club in the top-half of the Premiership.

4 (4) John Bloor

Wealth: £1.25 billion (£1 billion)

Industry: manufacturing/ construction

David Wilkins John Bloor

Founder of Bloor Holdings, the parent company of Bloor Homes and Hinckley-based Triumph Motorcycles.

The Derbyshire-born 73 year-old, who trained as a plasterer, has poured more than £80 million into rebuilding the 100 year-old Triumph brand.

The company invests in new models, including the new Tiger 800 and four special edition Bonnevilles, and has factories in Brazil, Thailand and India.

Mr Bloor was awarded the OBE in 1995 for services to the motorcycle but rarely rides due to hip problems.

Measham-based Bloor Homes is one of the largest privately-owned housebuilding groups in the UK - building more than 2,000 homes a year.

The combined group is worth more than £1.2 billion.

Mr Bloor’s son Adrian was appointed chief executive of Bloor Homes in July.

5 (3) Jacques Gaston “Tony” Murray and family

Wealth: £1.1 billion (£1.1 billion)

Industry: manufacturing and property

Jacques Gaston Murray

The 97 year-old is the oldest on the list.

Most of his wealth comes from his air conditioning and heating firm – Andrew Sykes Group - and fire protection business - London Security plc.

Mr Murray and family also has six hotels, worth more than £350 million, including the 431 bedroom Grand Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.

Born in Paris, where his father ran a construction company, Mr Murray studied architecture at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts.

He joined the French Army at the start of World War 2 and the RAF when France surrendered to Germany.

He was awarded the French Legion of Honour.

His father died in Auschwitz.

6 (new entry) Dr Tony Xia

Wealth: £990m

Industry: IT, tourism, finance, logistics, health, agriculture, New energy and smart transportation, civic engineering and design and football

Dr Tony Xia

The new man in charge at Aston Villa, after Randy Lerner finally sold the football club for £70 million.

The 40 year-old is Chairman and Chief Executive of the Recon Group which operates in industries including IT, sports, leisure and tourism.

He studied landscape design at Harvard University and at Trinity College, Oxford, before setting up a design company in America.

He is passionate about football and played striker as a youngster.

He plans to promote the game - and Villa - in China and India.

He has pledged to buy a base in Birmingham for himself and his wife Sally and two year-old daughter Charlotte.

7 (6) Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan Singh

Wealth: £850m (£850m)

Industry: food

Ranjit Boparan Singh

The husband and wife team’s 2 Sisters Food Group took over turkey producing giant Bernard Matthews last year.

It also acquired the Ed’s Easy Diner brand and its 30 American-themed restaurants.

Boparan Restaurant Holdings further includes Harry Ramsden’s, Fishworks, The Cinnamon Collection and the Giraffe restaurant chain which it bought from Tesco.

The couple, both aged 49, also own Goodfella’s Pizzas and have signed a licensing agreement with Premier Foods to make and sell Hovis breakfast biscuits at their Fox’s Biscuits plant in Uttoxeter.

Ranjit Boparan’s career in food began behind the counter of a butcher’s shop in Bilston – the town where he was born.

Ranjit, who lives in Little Aston, is chief executive.

8 (2) Lord Paul of Marylebone and family

Wealth: £800m (£1.2bn)

Industry: manufacturing and property

Lord Swraj Paul of Marylebone

Lord Paul founded the Caparo Group, the Black Country-based steel and engineering empire which has been hit hard in the UK by cheap imports.

Sixteen Caparo companies went into administration in 2015.

Business tragedy turned into a personal tragedy when Lord Paul’s son – 45 year-old Angad Paul who was chief executive - jumped to his death while suffering from depression.

Caparo still has around 1,200 employees and bases in 80 locations around the world, including India.

Lord Paul’s son Ambar, aged 58, heads the family’s Caparo Hotels chain which has hotels in Oxford, Abingdon, Torquay and London.

He has a twin brother, Akash.

Lord Paul, aged 85, came to the UK from India in 1966 to get treatment for his daughter Ambika’s leukaemia.

She died soon after and he set up the Ambika Paul Foundation from which he donated £1 million to the University of Wolverhampton.

Lord Paul is Chancellor of Westminster University and is committed to improving standards of education in India.

He lives in Marylebone with his wife Lady Paul.

9 (12) Lord Edmiston

Wealth: £750m (£475m)

Industry: property/ automotive

Lord Edmiston.

Lord Edmiston’s Coleshill-based property investment and development group IM Properties owns a string of landmark sites across the UK.

These include Birmingham’s prestigious 55 Colmore Row, being developed as office space; and Blythe Valley Business Park, near Solihull, where plans include a hotel, care home and 750 houses.

The group's profits went through the £100 million barrier in 2015, up from £42.5 million in 2014.

IM Group’s automotive arm imports Subaru, Daihatsu, Great Wall and Isuzu vehicles.

In August the company acquired Citroen Motors Ireland.

Chairman of the group, Lord Edminston, aged 70, is one of the UK’s biggest philanthropic donors and is quitting the House of Lords to devote more time to religious and educational charities.

He set up Christian Vision in 1988, a worldwide charity aiming to help a billion people, which sponsors the Grace Academies in Darlaston, Solihull and Coventry.

10 (8=) Tony Gallagher

Wealth: £600m (£550m)

Industry: construction

Owner and Chairman of Gallagher UK - one of the most successful privately-owned property development and investment companies in the UK.

Mr Gallagher’s projects continue to benefit from increases in the value of land banks.

He has spent more than three decades accumulating land and property assets ranging from retail parks, housing plots and industrial sites.

Work is underway to expand the Gallagher Retail Park near Junction 9 of the M6 at Wednesbury, bringing in Marks & Spencer, Currys, Costa Coffee and Nandos.

Fagship developments include Warwick Gates Business Park.

The 65 year-old is the son of Irish immigrants from Mayo and Cavan, whose father JJ Gallagher lived on the outskirts of Birmingham and was a construction entrepreneur.

He gave more than half a million pounds to the Conservative Party in 2015 and recently hosted David Cameron's 50th birthday party.

11= (13) Caspar MacDonald-Hall

Wealth: £550m (£450m)

Industry: property

Arcadian, in China Town, Birmingham

Chairman of Kingswinford-based London & Cambridge Properties, one of the UK’s largest private owners of retail and industrial property, including The Arcadian Centre in Birmingham city centre.

The company owns industrial, office and retail properties from Durham and St Helens in the north to Aldershot, Sidcup and Maidstone in the south, plus a large amount of property in and around the Black Country.

It is planning to increase warehousing and industrial space on its flagship Pensnett Trading estate, one of the largest business estates in Europe.

Sixty year-old Mr MacDonald-Hall, who lives in Hampshire, enjoys fishing and game shooting and chairs the HoneyPot Children’s Charity.

11= (8=) Sir Peter Rigby

Wealth: £550m (£550m)

Industry: IT/ aerospace/ hotels

Chairman and Chief Executive of the Rigby Group which is seeing success and investment across its six divisions of technology, airports, hotels, real estate, aviation and financial services.

The group owns Coventry Airport, Exeter International Airport and operates Blackpool and Derry airports.

Its subsidiary, British International Helicopters, operates search and rescue services in the Falklands Islands for the Ministry of Defence.

The hotels group, under the Eden Hotel Collection branding, include Bovey Castle on Dartmoor, Brockencote Hall in Worcestershire, Mallroy Court Hotel near Leamington, Kings Hotel in Chipping Campden, and Arden Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Liverpool-born Sir Peter, aged 73, founded his company in 1975 with just £2,000 in cash. His sons, James and Steven are both senior directors.

The Rigby Foundation Charitable Trust supports child related causes and children’s hospices. Sir Peter, a qualified fixed wing and helicopter pilot, was knighted in the Queens Jubilee Honours for his contribution to information technology and business.

13 (10) Kevin Cash and family

Wealth: £500m (£500m)

Industry: property/ IT

Birmingham-born Kevin Cash began his business career selling frozen foods, but made his fortune buying and selling London properties

The former Kings Norton Boys School pupil set up Bluestar property group which manages property portfolios for some of the UK’s richest celebrities and businessman and was a millionaire before he was 30.

The 52 year-old has been married four times and has a son from his first marriage and a son from his current marriage to South African model Carla Le Reservee.

He lives in the Jacobean North Aston Hall near Bicester in Oxfordshire on a £16 million estate, and has a house in Regent’s Park.

Rich List 2017: No.13 - Kevin Cash and family

14 (11) Roy Richardson and family

Wealth: £480m (£480m)

Industry: construction

Roy Richardson

The Richardson family is best known for developing Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill.

Their company, Oldbury-based Richardson Capital, has projects and joint ventures across Europe and north America.

UK projects include regenerating Freeman’s Reach in Durham and Lowesmoor in Worcester to create St Martin’s Quarter.

The company is joint owner of Palazza Dorrotaya, an exclusive office addresses in Budapest.

It has a £50 million joint venture deal to develop sites in Greater Toronto.

Richardson Capital was founded by Roy, aged 86, and his late twin brother Don.

It is now run by sons Lee, Carl and Martyn.

The Richardson Brothers Foundation was established in 2006 and has helped organisations including The Children’s Trust, Cure Leukaemia, and Acorns Hospice.

15 (new entry) Paul Suen Cho Hung

Wealth:£450m

Industry: football

St Andrew's

Owns Trillion Trophy Asia which acquired Birmingham City Football Club in the summer of 2016.

The 55 year-old has a reputation for turning around distressed businesses and is known as “the King of the Penny Stocks”.

Hong Kong-based Trillion Trophy Asia - incorporated in the British Virgin Islands - has a two year exclusivity agreement with Blues’ parent company Birmingham International Holdings.

Mr Suen obtained an MBA from the University of South Australia

He is also Chairman of Enviro Energy International Holdings, which is involved in natural resource investment and information technology.

And he owns Excelsior Kingdom Ltd and Global Wealthy Ltd and he is a share holder in China Strategic and Courage Marine Group.

16 (14) Thomas Mackie and family

Wealth: £440m (£440m)

Industry: electrical

Owns City Electrical Factors Holdings Ltd, an electrical products wholesaler which employs around 8,000 people worldwide, including 3,000 in the UK.

Mr Mackie’s grandfather, also called Thomas, founded the company in Coventry in 1951, selling cables and light fittings to local contractors. He died in January 2012 aged 89.

CEF now has branches nearly 400 UK branches, 360 in the US and outlets in Spain and Austria.

The company relocated to Kenilworth in the 1960s.

Mr Mackie, aged 28, and family now live in Switzerland.

Rich List 2017: No.16 - Thomas Mackie and family

17 (15=) Sir Paul Ruddock

Wealth: £300m (£300m)

Industry: hedge funds

Solihull-born Sir Paul, aged 57, co-founded investment management company Landsdowne Partners in 1998 and retired in 2013.

The company reportedly made a £100 million profit after betting on the collapse of Northern Rock in 2007.

It made a further £28 million selling Barclays Bank shares. Short-selling deals on Aviva, Prudential, Old Mutual and Legal & General also added millions.

Sir Paul attended the independent King Edward’s School after winning a free place with a government-funded grant scheme, studied law at Oxford and worked for Schroders and Goldman Sachs.

Since his retirement he has devoted himself to the arts and works with the British Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Society of Antiquaries.

His Ruddock Foundation donated funds to help his old school build an arts centre.

He is also an ambassador for Afrikids, which has helped education and charity projects in Africa and is a substantial donor to the Conservative party.

Sir Paul is married to Jill Shaw Ruddock and has two daughters.

18 (18) Richard Harpin

Wealth: £290m (£220m)

Industry: insurance

Founder and Chief Executive of HomeServe - the Walsall-based home maintenance and insurance firm.

Mr Harpin, aged 52, reaped a reported £66 million from selling a five per cent stake in 2010, and is still a significant shareholder with assets worth around £140 million.

He commutes to Walsall by helicopter from his Harrogate home, getting up at 5am for a swimming session first.

HomeServe completed its largest ever takeover in July 2016 – acquiring US utilities business for £52 million.

In the year up to March 31 2016 the company reported revenue at £633.2 million - eight per cent up on 2015, when it was fined £30.6 million by the FCA following a mis-selling inquiry.

Before HomeServe Mr Harpin, graduate from the University of York, was a brand manager at Procter & Gamble, a management consultant with Deloitte and set up his own management consultancy.

He founded HomeServe on discovering how difficult it was to get a reliable plumber in an emergency.

Mr Harpin is married to Kate, they have one daughter and two sons.

19 (15=) Kevin Threlfall

Wealth: £280m (£300m)

Industry: retail

Sold his retail chain of 1,200 shops – T & S Stores which included Supercigs, Dillons, Preddy and One Stop – to Tesco for £530 million in 2003.

The 68 year-old former Chairman started out with a cigarette kiosk on Wolverhampton Market in the 70s.

Mr Threlfall had a brush with mortality in 2014 when he collapsed and “died” after suffering a cardiac arrest at South Staffordshire Golf Club.

He rarely misses a Wolves game and was Director of the football club from 2006 to 2008.

He was previously president of Fordhouses Cricket Club.

Currently he is a director and part owner of ABC Leisure, one of the largest narrow boat holiday companies in Britain and Denstone College, a fee paying school near Uttoxeter.

He is married to Gill, has two children and lives in Perton.

20 (17) Paul Newey

Wealth: £240m (£240m)

Industry: finance

Paul Newey

Made his fortune selling Ocean Finance – the Tamworth debt consolidation business he founded in 1991– to American General for £200 million.

Mr Newey stayed on as chief executive until 2009.

The 48 year-old is known for enjoying a flutter.

He won £3 million Star City Casino in 2005 and forced then owner Stanley Leisure to issue a profit warning.

He is currently ninth in the England All time Poker money winners with winnings of more than £3.4 million and 211th in the world rankings.

Mr Newey is chairman of New Wave Ventures which he set up in 2010 with ex-Lloyds Managing Director Tim Bullock.

Investments include Aeristech, a Kenilworth-based engine turbo-charger company and Cambridge drug company Bactevo.

Mr Newey lives in a seven bedroom Regency style home in Sutton Coldfield.

See the top 20 richest Midlanders below

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

21= (21=) Andrew and Linda Leaver and family

Wealth: £210m (£170m)

Industry: pharmaceuticals

Clinigen Group owned by Andrew and Linda Leaver

Andrew and Linda Leaver’s Burton-on-Trent based pharmaceutical company Clinigen is launching in Japan and moving into the South African market.

The company specialises in providing access to unlicensed drugs and was set up to supply clinical trials.

It now has a fast growing customer base of pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology specialists and research organisations in 75 countries.

In March last year the company bought US-approved cancer treatment drug Totect, giving it important leverage in the lucrative US market.

It has also partnered with US counterpart Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to commercialise its oncology support drug Ethyol, which helps combat side effects from radiation treatment.

Andrew, aged 53, formed Clinigen in 2010, bringing together Keats Healthcare, Clinigen GAP and Clinigen SP.

The couple made £135 million from Clinigen's floatation on the AIM market in September 2012 after selling £37 milllion worth of shares worth £37 million.

They retained a £100 million stake in the group worth close to £800 million.

21= (19=) Keith Bradshaw and family

Wealth: £210 (£180m)

Industry: care homes/ automotive

Co-founded Listers car dealership – England’s largest independent dealership group – with Terry Lister (number 37=) almost four decades ago.

The Stratford-upon-Avon company turns over more than £1 billion a year and is worth at least £250 million. It made a profit of £21.5 million in 2016.

Franchises, include BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, SEAT, Audi, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes and Volkswagen.

Aston-born Mr Bradshaw, aged 73, is chairman and 50 per cent owner.

He attended Handsworth Technical College and qualified as an accountant before spending time in South Afria.

He returned to the UK aged 30 and set up private companies, including BP Nursing Homes Ltd, which became Takare PLC, and was sold to BUPA for almost £300 million in 1998.

Mr Bradshaw is Non-Executive Chairman of Nurton Developments, which brings neglected buildings back to life, and is run by his son David who is Managing Director.

Mr Bradshaw also has an interest in Laney Headstock, which produces musical instruments and sound reinforcement products.

His charitable roles include chairing the trustees of the Library of Birmingham and Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands.

He was appointed High Sheriff of the County of West Midlands in April, making him the Queen’s judicial representative in the county.

23 (25) Jeremy Peace

Wealth: £200m (£150m)

Industry: finance/ football

Pic: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Jeremy Peace

Sold his 88 per cent share of West Bromwich Albion Football Club to Guochuan Lai’s Shanghai-based Sports Development Ltd (number 3) in August 2016 – netting him more than £175 million.

The 60 year-old life long Baggies supporter had been at the helm of the club for 15 years and left it in a healthy state – in 2015 West Brom‘s parent company declared pre-tax profits of £7.6 million.

Mr Peace had a reputation as a hands-on owner who could take a hard line, such as when he sacked head coach Steve Clarke who took Albion to eighth place in 2013.

Born and bred in West Bromwich, he attended Shrewsbury School and began his career in accountancy before moving into stockbroking and investment banking.

Up till 1991 he was director and major shareholder of Morlands Securities PLC, and then Sangers Photographics which later become the Quadrant Group.

He has investments in a range of other PLCs.

24 (19=) Simon Clarke and family

Wealth: £185m (£180m)

Industry: property/ construction

Simon Clarke

The son of the late Sir Stanley Clarke, the founder and former Chairman of regeneration company St Modwen.

The firm has a 5,900 acre landbank worth more than £1.3 billion.

St Modwen is marketing the New Covent Garden Market project in Nine Elms developed in a joint venture with VINCI.

Elsewhere the company is continuing £10 million development of the Goodyear factory site in Wolverhampton where 600 homes will be built, the 90,000 sq ft St Matthews Quarter shopping development in Walsall and the expansion of the Burton Gateway business park on the A38.

The company has also relocated its office from Quinton Business Park to Longbridge where it is carrying out a £1 billion regeneration project in the newly-created Longbridge town centre.

Mr Clarke, aged 51, takes an active part in running St Modwen and is a Non-Executive Director. He also owns Shrewsbury-based Rea Valley Tractors which has assets approaching £6 million.

In 2007 the family sold their 56 per cent stake in Dunstall-based Northern Racing for £65.9 million.

Mr Clarke lives on his Staffordshire estate at Dunstall.

26 (new entry) Mark Neale and family

Wealth: £170m

Industry: retail

The founder of the outdoor clothing company Mountain Warehouse began his retail career selling greetings cards and toys.

He used £40,000 of his savings to open his first Mountain Warehouse store in Swindon in 1997 and built the business up over 10 years with private equity backing.

Mountain Warehouse now has more than 200 branches, including stores in North America and Poland.

Mr Neale, who was born in Ebbw Vale into a steel-working family, owns 85 per cent of the business.

He and his wife, Solihull-rased Michelle Feeney – former chief executive of self-tanning brand St Tropez and Cussons– own the up-market cafe and deli Fig & Favour in Hagley, and have a country house nearby.

The also have a house in St John’s Wood, London.

27 (23) James Holder

Wealth: £165m (£165m)

Industry: fashion

Co-founder of SuperGroup fashion, which owns the Superdry brand sold in more than 100 companies.

The Cheltenham-based fashion chain has pushed its sales up to £589.5 million for 2015-16 compared to £486.6 million the previous year.

A further 24 new stores have opened across Europe and new distribution centres are planned for Europe and North America.

In 2015 the firm signed joint venture with Chinese rival Trendy International Group to take the brand into China.

Studley-born Mr Holder, aged 44, leads the SuperDesign Lab, which focuses on new product innovation.

He began his career in fashion at college in Leamington Spa 25 year ago, selling T-shirts at BMX events from the back of his mother's car.

He founded the Bench brand and wasdeclared bankrupt in 1998 after signing away his shares.

But he carried on designing and founded Superdry 12 years ago with Julian Dunkerton and Theo Karpathios.

The company's designs have been sported by David Beckham, Kate Winslet, Leonardo Di Caprio and Pixie Lott.

Mr Holder lives in the Cotswolds with his wife Jessica and son Noah.

28 (24) Rupert Mucklow and family

Wealth: £160m (£162m)

Industry: construction

Rupert Mucklow

Executive chairman of Cradley Heath-based A&J Mucklow Group, one of the Midlands’ leading industrial property companies.

The company has a property portfolio worth £360 million.

Mr Mucklow, aged 52, took up his role in 2004 when his father, Albert, stepped down.

Now he is reducing his commitment to the business to concentrate on family matters, and has brought in new non-executive directors to join the company.

Mr Mucklow owns nearly a third of the business which was founded in 1933 as a housebuilder.

The company is still very much a family business with the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the company’s founders holding shares.

29 (26=) Peter Horton and family

Wealth: £155m (£145m)

Industry: property

Sir Peter Horton

Deputy Chairman of Hortons’ Estate which owns major Midland properties including The Grand Hotel.

The £14 million restoration project of the 1875 building, where cocktail bar The Alchemist and Italian restaurant Gusto opened last year, has been boosted by funding from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership and Birmingham City Council.

Ten shops will front the scheme, which also has office space.

Mr Horton, aged 47, took over as chairman of Hortons’ Estate in May 2015.

The company has assets of nearly £130 million and manages a portfolio worth more than £200 million.

It made an £6.5 million profit on £12.3 million sales in the year to September 2015.

The Grand Hotel was built by Mr Horton’s great, great, great grandfather Isaac – a pig farmer and butcher from Lichfield, who set up the company in 1871, buying the Midland Hotel (now the Macdonald Burlington Hotel).

Mr Horton’s father, 75 year-old Michael Horton, stepped down as chairman in 2008 after seven years in the post and 44 years as a director.

He now runs the award-winning Cotswold Inns and Hotels with his wife Pamela.

30= (28) Andrew Thorpe and family

Wealth: £150m (£140m)

Industry: lighting

Chairman and Chief Executive of Redditch-based F W Thorpe which designs, manufacturers and supplies professional lighting systems.

In the year to June 2016 the AIM-listed company generated increased sales revenues of £88.9 million, up from £73.5 million in 2015.

It sells products and has seven subsidiaries including Thorlux Lighting, Philip Payne, Solite and Portland Lighting, and employs around 500 people.

More than half of the company’s sales come from LED lighting systems.

Mr Thorpe, aged 67, is the grandson of the company’s co-founder, Frederick William Thorpe.

After serving an apprenticeship with the company he worked in various departments before becoming Export Sales Director, Manufacturing Director and then Managing Director of Thorlux Lighting.

He became chairman in 2003. His brother Ian is a non-executive director.

30= (new entry) Anthony and Graham Coombs and family

Wealth: £150m

Industry: finance

Anthony Coombs, S&U chairman

Twins Anthony and Graham Coombs and family have a £150 million stake in S&U - the Solihull credit business founded in Birmingham in 1938 by Welshman Clifford Coombs.

The company specialises in consumer credit and card finance and turns over more than £45 million a year.

It was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1961 and showed a pre-tax profit of just under £20 million in 2015, with assets of £128 million.

The twins, aged 64, are both Oxford-educated and serve as trustees of the National Institute for Conductive Education, which supports children with disabilities.

Anthony, a former Birmingham City Councillor, was appointed managing director in 1999 and chairman in 2008.

The former MP for Wyre Forest, who was parliamentary private secretary to David Mellor and served in the Whips’ office, is a Consumer Credit Association executive and a director of several other companies.

He is also a member of the Royal Ballet Trust board.

Graham Coombs is deputy chairman and is responsible for S&U property.

He joined the company after graduating from London Business School in 1976.

Anthony and Graham’s father, Keith Coombs, died in 2010, aged 82.

He was chairman of Birmingham City Football Club, as was his father, Clifford.

The Keith Coombs Trust supports young people’s charities.

Rich List 2017: No.=30 - Anthony and Graham Coombs and family

30= (new entry) Hakeem Olajuwon

Wealth: £150m

Industry: basketball

Sunny Gill City of Birmingham basketball player Hakeem Olajuwon

One of the greatest players in American basketball history who coaches up and coming players with the City of Birmingham Basket Club in Nechells.

Nicknamed “Hakeem the Dream” the seven foot-plus sportsman won back-to-back championships with the Houston Rockets and is a US Olympic gold medal winner.

The 54 year-old retired from professional basketball in 2002.

A Hakeem Olajuwon Summer Camp was held at the Heartlands Academy and Nechells Wellbeing Centre last year, and a Hakeem Olajuwon City of Birmingham Basketball Club Academy is being established for 16- 18 year-old players where education will be as important as the basketball.

Born in in Lagos, Nigeria, Mr Olajuwon took up basketball aged 15 and moved to the US to play at the University of Houston.

He was selected for the Houston Rockets in 1984, playing centre with 7ft 4 inch Ralph Sampson. The pair were known as the “Twin Towers”.

He married Dalia in 1996, they have two daughters.

He owns property in Houston and in Jordan.

33 (26) Alan Jackson

Wealth: £145m (£145m)

Industry: telecommunications

Founder of Birmingham-based Intercity Technology which is aiming for a £100 million turnover by 2018.

The company is now run by Mr Jackson’s 35 year-old son Andrew, who led its take over of Rutland-based Gage Networks in April 2015 and Bolton-based Imerja five months later.

Mr Jackson (senior) set up the company as Intercity Mobile in Holloway Head in 1985 as demand for mobile communications was taking off.

It is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile, fixed line and cloud telephone services with well over 70,000 users.

Its parent company, Giftsign, is worth more than £82 million.

In 1994 the company established Intercity BV based in Amsterdam being the first UK company to be granted a licence in The Netherlands.

It also had the first Vodafone partnership agreement in the UK.

The company supports charities including Acorns Children’s Hospice and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

34 (29) Jeremy Woolridge and family

Wealth: £140m (£138m)

Industry: manufacturing

Jeremy Woolridge

Chief Executive of the Willenhall-based Wedge Group, the UK's largest hot-dip galvanising company.

The group is worth more than £185 million and the Woolridge family, led by Jeremy Woolridge, 71, has a 75 per cent stake.

He is executive chairman of holding company B E Wedge Holdings.

Wedge Group Galvanising provides protective coatings to crash barriers, phone masts, electricity pylons and Blackpool’s Pepsi Max roller coaster, protecting it from salty sea air.

Founded in the 1860s by John Wedge, the firm has 14 plants around Britain.

Jeremy Woolridge’s son, Chris Woolridge who has worked for the family company for 13 years took over as managing director of Wedge Group at the beginning of 2014.

His father began at the firm in 1966 and became managing director in 1974 and chairman in 1987.

The company sets great store by its sustainability and low environmental impact, using rainwater collection and storage – minimising the use of mains water.

35 (30) Ozzy Osbourne and family

Wealth: £135m (£135m)

Industry: music

Black Sabbath at this year's Download Festival

Black Sabbath’s legendary frontman is set for the group's last show at Genting Arena on February 4 bringing a rock saga of five decades to a close.

Ozzy, aged 68, and band mates are credited with bringing heavy metal to the world.

“The End” tour has already played the US, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

The Black Sabbath tour in 2014 culminated in a hometown Christmas gig and added nearly £45 million to the Black Sabbath coffers – and they picked up a Grammy.

The band's preceding album raced to No. 1 in more than 50 countries and Ozzy’s best-of solo album, Memoirs of a Madman, was released to wide acclaim.

Ozzy’s company, Monowise, has a turnover of nearly £5 million.

Sharon makes a sizeable contribution with US talk show earnings and TV advertising work, as well as her X Factor appearances.

Ozzy was born into a family with six children in Aston.

He found refuge in music after being bullied at school and suffering learning difficulties.

His leap from rock star to celebrity came in 2002 when he became the unlikely star of an MTV reality TV series The Osbournes.

He lives on a vast Buckinghamshire estate and has homes in Beverly Hills and Malibu.

36 (31) Michael Wright and family

Wealth: £130m (£130m)

Industry: travel

Michael Wright, Non Executive Director at Riviera Travel

Non Executive Director of Riviera Travel which specialises in river cruises, escorted holidays and short breaks.

The Burton-on-Trent company enjoyed an 83 per cent profit group over three years which led to it securing investment from Phoenix Equity Partners which netted Michael Wright and his wife Claire around £130 million in 2014.

The retained a significant shareholding in the company and Mr Wright is still involved in its running.

The 60 year-old set up Riviera Travel in 1983.

He road tests the tours before offering them for sale.

Buster Jimmy, the company which receives dividend’s from the family’s remaining stake in Riviera Travel has assets of close to £125 million.

The company’s reputation has been built on it providing details – every part of an itinerary is included, from the accommodation and food to the transfers and taxes, meaning no unexpected costs.

37= (32=) Constantine Folkes

Wealth: £125m (£125m)

Industry: property/ manufacturing

Constantine Folkes

Owns Folkes Holdings which operates across the UK and South Africa and has a mixed portfolio worth more than £75 million.

The company, based in Dudley Road, Lye, includes Somers Forge in Halesowen – one of the largest open die forges in Europe.

In the UK it has a 1.4 million sq ft portfolio of largely industrial property with more than 90 tenants across the Midlands.

In South Africa, Folkes is an active developer and investor in the retail mall and industrial warehouse sectors with assets in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The company is 100 per cent owned by Constantine Folkes and his family, and is one of the largest private property groups in the Midlands.

Mr Folkes, aged 63, is a descendant of the Lye blacksmith who began the business nine generations ago in 1697.

A trained accountant, he took over in 1981 aged 28 and was the youngest chairman of a quoted company.

He now lives in Jersey.

37= (35) Terry Lister and family

Wealth: £125m (£120m)

Industry: automotive

John Hipkiss Terry Lister

Co-founder of Listers car dealership, England’s largest independent dealer group, with Keith Bradshaw (number 21).

The company made a profit of £21.5 million in 2016. The Lister family stake is worth around £110 million.

The motor group saw increased trading, boosted by its expanding portfolio of dealerships across the Midlands, East Anglia and the north of England.

Mr Lister, aged 74, is 50 per cent owner of the company which employs 1,700.

The Listers Group includes Coventry Trade Parts Ltd and Falcon of Hull and Lincolnshire Ltd which runs an insurance and consumer credit operation.

39 (32=) Dr Dallas Burston

Wealth: £120m (£125m)

Industry: pharmaceuticals

Dr Dallas Burston

Former GP made his fortune building up and selling pharmaceutical operations.

In 1999 he sold Northampton-based Bartholomew-Rhodes for £19.8 million, and his 51 per cent stake in Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals for £32 million – netting more than £50 million.

He also founded Dallas Burston Ltd, which developed under-the-tongue pharmaceutical sprays, acquired by Cambridge-based SynGenix in 2003 in a share deal.

The 67 year-old’s latest company is DB Ashbourne Ltd – a £90 million medicines business based in Market Harborough - which was acquired by French company Ethypharm for an undisclosed sum in 2015.

Dr Burston is a passionate polo fan and is currently overseeing a £122 million investment in his club at Southam in Warwickshire.

The 12 year development, which includes a 200-bed luxury hotel and residential property and £1.5 million bar and lounge – is set to turn the Dallas Burston Polo Club into a major tourist draw for the region.

40 (38=) Woon Wing Yip

Wealth: £110m (£100m)

Industry: food

Woon Wing Yip

Owns oriental and Chinese superstore Wing Yip which supplies pan Asian food to more than 2,000 restaurants throughout the UK.

The company improved pre-tax profits in 2015 to £4.8 million from £3.8 million in 2014.

In the last few years Mr Wing Yip OBE has spent around £5 million expanding his Nechells-based headquarters.

The business, run by Wing Yip’s nephew Henry Yap, operates from four sites and employs more than 360 people.

It has plans for a Chinese superstore in Nottingham.

Mr Wing Yip has awarded hundreds of bursaries to youngsters of Chinese decent complete their education in the UK over the last 15 years.

The 78 year-old credits his success to his ability to speak English when he arrived in the UK from Hong Kong after a month long journey with just £10 in his pocket in 1959.

He opened his first Chinese grocers shop in Digbeth in 1970.

His three sons - Albert, Brian and David – all work in the business.

His daughter Cindy works for a TV company in Hong Kong.

41= (37) Professor Jo Bradwell

Wealth: £105m (£105m)

Industry: pharmaceuticals

Jo Bradwell

Former Birmingham University student founded diagnostics company Binding Site in 1983 which developed a new way to produce antibodies to identify childhood immune deficiencies and blood cancers in adults.

He sold it to private investment group Nordic Capital in 2011 and retains a small shareholding and remains on the board.

The value of the sale is undisclosed, but it will have been a considerable sum – in 2009, Binding Site’s auto-immune operation was sold to the Werfen Group for £80 million.

Prof Bradwell, aged 71, is still involved in research at Birmingham University where Binding Sites leases laboratories and has its headquarters.

The company employs more than 600 people and has offices and distributors all over the globe, with a major operation in San Diego, USA.

Prof Bradwell and his wife Barbara donated £5 million to the university to research the world’s forests – it is one of the largest gifts ever given to a British university.

Prof Bradwell is an accomplished climber – and a founder member of the Birmingham Medical Research Expeditionary Society which began in 1977 – successfully climbing the 3,404m Pico De Aneto in the Pyrenees and going on several expeditns to the Himalayas and South American mountains.

41= (38=) Robert Plant

Wealth: £105m (£100m)

Industry: music

Robert Plant.

Led Zeppelin star continues to tour with his current band The Sensational Space Shifters.

Last year Mr Plant, aged 68, performed in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgui, Croatia, the Czech Republic, as well as appearing at the Wilderness Festival in the Cotswolds and playing gigs on the Lampedusa Concert Tour for Refugees in the US.

Led Zeppelin has sold more than 300 million albums worldwide.

Mr Plant's companies - Trolcharm and Sons of Einion - have combined assets approaching £30 million.

The passionate Wolves fan, who is club vice president and grew up in Halesowen, could have increased his earning considerably in 2014, when Virgin boss Richard Branson reportedly offered him more than £500 million to reform Led Zeppelin.

But he said no, insisting there was no creative reason for doing so.

Mr Plant had a promising career as a chartered accountant and subsidised his music career in the early years with a variety of jobs.

He divides his time between homes in England, Wales and Texas - and still has a home near Kidderminster.

41= (32=) Simon Preedy and family

Wealth: £105m (£125m)

Industry: manufacturing

Managing director of Warwickshire-based Maria Tube Fittings which specialises in metal tube manufacture which it supplies clients around the world from oil companies to plumbers.

It is one of the UK’s largest steel stockists.

Profits fell in 2015 to £4.7 million from £13.1 million in 2014.

Sales were also down to £54.5 million.

The company has net assets of more than £62 million, though.

It is based on the Arden Forest Industrial Estate in Alcester and was founded in 1956.

Mr Preedy is also a director of nine other companies including Promat BD Ltd and Redditch Fittings and Flanges.

44 (38=) Peter Blakemore and family

Wealth: £100m (£100m)

Industry: food

Peter Blakemore, managing director of AF Blakemore

Managing Director of Wolverhampton based food wholesalers A F Blakemore and Blakemore Retail, which runs 300 SPAR convenience stores across the country.

Blakemore plans to double the size of its distribution operation over the next few years, targeting key growth areas of Asia and the Middle East.

The firm’s SPAR retail division is also expanding – it has a partnership with Euro Garages which has 180 sites across the UK, and a joint venture with restaurant business Eat 17.

The company made profits of £9 million on sales of nearly £1.3 billion in 2014/15 and has nearly £80 million in net assets.

It began as a Wolverhampton grocers set up by Mr Blakemore's grandfather, Arthur Blakemore, in 1917.

The 72 year-old, who lives in Wolverhampton, and his family own 70 per cent of the company

Mr Blakemore is on the Spar Food Distribution International Board and Business in the Community West Midlands Advisory Board.

In 2009 he was appointed Prince’s Ambassador for the West Midlands.

The award-winning Blakemore Foundation benefits from two per cent of the company’s pre-tax profits and the firm has a well-established employee volunteering scheme.

45 (new entry) Nick Grey and family

Wealth: £95m

Industry: manufacturing

Nick Grey, founder of Gtech

Launched Gtech, which produces cordless power sweepers and has sold more than 22 million products in 19 countries.

Prior to this Worcestershire-based Mr Grey was head of product development at Vax.

He launched Gtech from his garage in 2001.

In 2015 it turned over £66 million and made an operating profit of £1.5 million, up from £4.67 million the previous year.

The business is 90 per cent owned by Mr Grey, age 48, and his wife Louise, who were paid a £4 million dividend.

Its product range has expanded to cover hand-held cleaners, cordless lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and grass trimmers, and a range of e-bike cycles with electric pedal assist.

Gtech sponsors the Worcester Wolves basketball team.

Mr Grey was born in Bromsgrove, one of seven children, and went to Aston Fields middle school. After three years in Ireland he studied at Ludlow College. He left school with just two O Levels.

46 (44=) Christopher Taylor and family

Wealth: £90m (£85m)

Industry: pharmaceuticals

Run The Pharmacy Group - previously known as Dudley Taylor Pharmaceuticals and set up by Christopher’s father in Truro in the 1930s and now based in Warwickshire with 60 branches across England.

The business is committed to community healthcare with profits of £6.7 million on a £63.4 million turnover in 2015.

After the war Dudley Taylor, who served with the RAF, worked for Boots and for private pharmacies and opened his first shop in Brentford using £1,000 borrowed from his father.

The late Dudley Taylor who founded Dudley Taylor Pharmacies

In 2000 the operation sold off around 80 shops to Moss Pharmacy, now Alliance Boots, for £68 million leaving the company to concentrate on around 25 core Midlands and Welsh outlets. Further expansion has doubled this number.

A second pharmacy firm, Dowelhurst Holdings, was sold in 2005 for £40 million.

Christopher Taylor, 53, and his brother Michael, 59, manage the company.

They come from a family of seven children.

47= (49) Jeff Lynne

Wealth: £85m (£70m)

Industry: music

Jeff Lynne at Glastonbury.

Lead singer of ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) who is enjoying resurgent popularity with his album All Over the World and Glastonbury appearance.

The former Shard End schoolboy has worked with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Bryan Adams and Take That and is due to play Wembley Stadium in June.

The 69 year-old’s greatest hits album “All Over the World” has sold more than a million copies, and he has been nominated for induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame which will be showcased in New York in June.

ELO has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

Mr Lynne is one of the most prolific music performers and producers of the last 40 years, he is recognised by his peers as being one of the most self-effacing.

He attended Aldrelea Boys’ Secondary school and became hooked on music after seeing a Del Shannon concert in Birmingham Town Hall.

He formed The Rockin’ Hellcats in 1963, which became The Andicaps, and rehearsed at Shard End Community Centre and played the Regal Cinema in Handsworth.

In 1964 he joined the The Chads, and then The Nightriders, who became The Idle Race.

In 1970 he joined The Move with Roy Wood and Bev Bevan - they went on to form The Electric Light Orchestra. Roy Wood left in 1972 to form Wizzard.

47= (50) Jim McCarthy

Wealth: £85m (£65m)

Industry: retail

Jim McCarthy

Former Chief Executive of Poundland which he sold to South African group Steinhoff in the summer – retaining a stake which added at least £20 million to his fortune.

The 61 year-old stepped down in September after more than a decade in charge of the value-for-money supermarket, took a motorcycle test and bought a 750cc Honda.

Under his stewardship Poundland’s sales hit £1 billion and now serves more than five million shoppers a week.

He was previously Chief Executive of T & S Stores founded by Kevin Threfall (number 19) and earned “a few millions” when it was sold to Tesco in 2003.

His third windfall came in 2014 with Poundland’s successful stock market flotation. He remains a significant shareholder with four per cent of the business.

Mr McCarthy is chairman of Wynnstay, an agricultural products business based in Shropshire and Wales Manchester-based consumer goods firm Ultimate Products.

He began his retail career as a trainee with newsagents Dillons and was recruited by Sainsbury’s as Managing Director of its Local convenience stores.

Mr McCarthy was brought up in Warwickshire and Birmingham, the son of a former regimental sergeant major and Burma veteran who became a sales rep for Scottish and Newcastle Breweries.

He attended St Philips Grammar School in Hagley Road, Birmingham and married his wife Rosie in 1974 aged 18.

They have two adopted sons and lives in Barford near Warwick and has property in Devon.

49 (47) Tony Deep Wouhra and family

Wealth: £82m (£78m)

Industry: food

Tony Deep Wouhra

Founded East End Foods, the West Bromwich-based supplier of Indian foods, with his four brothers who moved to the UK from New Delhi after spotting a gap in the market due to a surge in immigration.

The company turned over £178 million in the year to April 2016, with profits pushing £5 million fom £4.5 million the year before.

East End Foods is one of the leading suppliers of Asian food in the UK and European markets. It employs almost 350 staff at its base in Kenrick Way, West Bromwich, including 23 members of the Wouhra family.

Mr Deep Wouhra, aged 78, is Chairman and his son, Jason Wouhra, is Director and Chairman of the West Midlands Institute of Directors.

Mr Wouhra (senior) was a science student with just £3 in his pocket when he arrived in the UK from India in 1961.

He settled in Wolverhampton where he met his wife Barbara. In 2010 he was awarded the MBE for services to ethnic food.

He has been presented with Lifetime Achievement awards in the English Asian Business Awards and the Birmingham Post Business Awards.

50 (New Entry) Nick Mason

Wealth: £80m

Industry: music

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason

The former Pink Floyd drummer owns one of the finest collections of classic cars in the world which includes a Ferrari 250 GTO – one of just 39 to be built and worth £20 million.

The 72 year-old owns several other classic cars through his company Ten Tenths and competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the 70s and 80s.

Mr Mason was born in Edgbaston. His father, Bill Mason, was a documentary film producer.

He formed the 70s rock band Pink Floyd – which produced classic albums, including The Wall – while studying architecture at Regent Street Polytechnic (now the University of Westminster).

The group sold more than 250 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time.

He has two daughters from his first marriage and two sons from his marriage to his current wife Nettie.

One of his homes is a Grade II listed manor house in Wiltshire where Camilla Parker Bowles previously lived.

The other is in Hampstead.

Rich List 2017: No.50 - Nick Mason