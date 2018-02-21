Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blue plaque has been unveiled to Birmingham Civic Society's first chairman Sir Gilbert Barling.

The plaques are erected to denote a place of significant historical interest and this will be put up on his former home in Manor Road, Edgbaston.

His granddaughter Joan Woodward joined other dignitaries at an unveiling ceremony at St Augustine's Church in the city suburb which Sir Gilbert attended and also where his funeral was held.

In his professional life, Sir Gilbert was vice-chancellor of the University of Birmingham for 20 years and was professor of surgery from 1893 to 1912.

During the 1920s, he took a lead role in launching a scheme which ultimately established the hospital teaching centre and medical school close to the main university buildings in Edgbaston.

Born 1855, Sir Gilbert also held various senior surgical appointments at Birmingham General Hospital and after retirement became its president before his death in 1940.

Last year, Heritage Lottery Fund awarded a grant of £55,700 to Birmingham Civic Society for its project to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its founding.

It is called the 'The City Beautiful' as a nod to a headline in the Birmingham Post on June 11, 1918 above a story announcing the society's launch.

Among the planned projects to be held during this year are a young people's blue plaque film project, an outdoor temporary exhibition in the city centre, a citywide heritage trail and conservation work on the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Square.