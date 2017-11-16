Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A project to celebrate Birmingham's heritage which will see a famous city statue restored to its former glory has received vital funding from The National Lottery.

Campaign group Birmingham Civic Society is planning to carry out a range of initiatives next year to mark its centenary and has been boosted by the award of £55,700 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The centenary programme includes plans to conserve the Queen Victoria statue, in Victoria Square, which was created by sculptor Thomas Brock and unveiled on January 10, 1901, just 12 days before her death.

Other planned projects include a blue plaque film project for young people, outdoor temporary exhibition, a citywide heritage trail, installing four new blue plaques to commemorate notable citizens and delivering tours, talks and family activities.

The initiative is called 'The City Beautiful', a nod to the headline atop a Birmingham Post story on June 11, 1918, which announced the formation of the society the previous day (above).

The society's council for its inaugural year included George Cadbury Jnr, William Cadbury, Lord Mayor Sir David Brooks and Neville Chamberlain.

Gavin Orton, chairman of Birmingham Civic Society, said: "The National Lottery grant is fantastic news as it will greatly increase the scope of heritage activities we can deliver during our centenary year.

"While we will be celebrating our past achievements, just as importantly we want to work with young people to explore some of the hidden histories of the city and invite their views and hopes for the present and future of Birmingham.

"We want our centenary project to reflect the changing face of our great city and look forward to the next 100 years."

In the 1920s and 30s, the society raised significant funds to purchase and donate substantial areas of land to the city's public parks.

It was also instrumental in preserving a number of familiar Birmingham statues including those of Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, Joseph Sturge and Joseph Priestley.

Birmingham Cathedral's world-famous Burne-Jones windows were removed and placed in safe storage at the outbreak of the Second World War as a result of campaigning by the society.

The cathedral was subsequently badly damaged by bombing during the Birmingham Blitz and the society said these windows would have been lost forever otherwise.

More recently, the group planted nearly 70,000 trees through the Trees for Life programme and more than 26,500 students have taken part in the Next Generation Awards which encourages young people to become active citizens and make a positive contribution to the city.

Vanessa Harbar, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in the West Midlands, added: "Birmingham Civic Society has played a leading role in championing and saving the city's heritage over the last century.

"I'm delighted that, thanks to National Lottery players, we can support the society to celebrate its achievements and engage the community, particularly young people, with the city's rich history through a great programme of events."