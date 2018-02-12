The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction work on a long-awaited regeneration project in the heart of Birmingham's business district is set to commence in June following the appointment of a main contractor.

BAM will lead construction of the 26-storey 103 Colmore Row, the replacement for John Madin's NatWest Tower which stood empty for more than a decade in the famous Birmingham street.

Site surveys and pre-construction design is starting this week and the main substructure works are due to commence in early June with a target completion date of autumn 2020.

The build contract is worth £80 million and is yet another landmark project win in the city for BAM whose other projects here include the revamp of the then National Indoor Arena, expansion of Birmingham City University's Edgbaston campus and Three Snowhill.

Three new CGIs showing how 103 Colmore Row will look have also been released (above and below).

The NatWest Tower closed in 2003 and previous owner British Land struggled for years to secure a buyer.

Rockspring Property Investment Managers acquired the building in 2014 and is working with Sterling Property Ventures as its development partner.

Demolition work completed last year.

103 Colmore Row will comprise 223,000 sq ft of office space over 20 floors and 7,665 sq ft of restaurant space on the ground and top floors.

At 346 ft high, with the apex 807 ft above sea level, it is the highest new office building under construction outside London.

Designed by architects Doone Silver Kerr, the building features a winter garden, 18th floor terrace and multi-purpose lobby business lounges.

Michael Pryer, partner and fund manager at Rockspring, said: "Birmingham is the UK's most exciting regional city.

"The investment in transport infrastructure and its youthful demographics have made it a magnet for occupiers and inward investors.

"Our confidence in Birmingham is such that we are moving 103 Colmore Row forward."

James Howarth, managing director of Sterling Property Ventures, added: "It has been a long haul to get to this day but it is undoubtedly a proud one.

"103 Colmore Row will be a simply stunning addition to Birmingham's skyline, reflecting the aspirations of the city.

"Our top floor bar and restaurant mean the doors of this building will be open not just to commercial occupiers.

"Anyone wishing to enjoy the fantastic panoramic views of the city and surrounding areas will be welcome inside."

Waheed Nazir, corporate director of economy at Birmingham City Council, welcomed the start on site.

He said: "The decision to select BAM and invest in 103 Colmore Row is a massive vote of confidence in Birmingham.

"The commitment to this major new building will bring high-quality office space to the heart of an expanding central business district and shows that Birmingham continues to be a hugely attractive place to invest and do business."

Rod Stiles, regional director for BAM Construction in the Midlands, said: "Our appointment to create 103 Colmore Row means that BAM is engaged on about one quarter of a billion pounds of commercial developments within half a mile of each other in Birmingham's central business district.

"We've been working with our partners at Sterling and Rockspring already and are keen to start what will be a memorable addition to Birmingham's real estate."