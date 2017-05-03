How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New images of Three Snowhill revealed

CGIs give glimpse into changing face of Birmingham city centre's skyline

CGI shows how Three Snowhill will fit into Birmingham's skyline

New images have been revealed showing how Three Snowhill in Birmingham city centre will look.

The building, which will complete the estate next to the railway station of the same name, will be the largest city centre office development outside of London when it completes in 2019.

The artist's impressions have been released by developer Ballymore and its funding partner M&G Real Estate which committed £200 million to the project last year.

The finished building will have 420,000 sq ft of grade A office space and be 16 storeys tall.

CGI shows how the building will look from the platform at Snow Hill station
CGI shows how the building will look from the platform at Snow Hill station

Ballymore has been developing Birmingham's four-acre Snowhill Estate for the last ten years and led the project to build Two Snowhill which is now home to HS2, the Government's company building a high-speed rail link between the city and London.

Project director Richard Probert said: "By the time the Snowhill estate is finished in 2019, we will have delivered almost one million sq ft of prime office space and more than three acres of new public realm, including the St Chad's open space, the Winter Garden, Colmore Square piazza and water feature and the metro viaduct and boulevard, alongside Europe's longest green wall.

"However, I think our real legacy will have been our success in growing the prime city core to the north of the city and kick-starting the regeneration of the Snowhill area."

How the building site looks today
How the building site looks today

Aaron Pope, director of asset management at M&G Real Estate, added: "Demand for high-quality grade A office space in Birmingham is on the rise and this trend is set to continue with upcoming infrastructure projects such as HS2.

"Three Snowhill will offer this much-needed space in a key location at the centre of the city."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Plans lodged for new Birmingham office tower

New plans have been submitted to build a 15-storey office block on the site of the old Birmingham Post & Mail newspaper offices

Related Tags

In The News
Construction
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row
Snow Hill

Most Read in Business

CGI shows how Three Snowhill will fit into Birmingham's skyline
  1. Snow Hill
    New images of Three Snowhill revealed
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Award for renovation of run-down Jewellery Quarter pub
  3. Technology
    Birmingham technology company expands into Far East
  4. Aston Martin
    Rare Aston Martin to sell for £900k
  5. Employment
    Liberty House to expand after Tata Steel buyout

Most Recent

Creation of The Pig & Tail breathed new life into the old George and Dragon pub

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI shows how Three Snowhill will fit into Birmingham's skyline
  1. Snow Hill
    New images of Three Snowhill revealed
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Award for renovation of run-down Jewellery Quarter pub
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor race still too close to call
  4. Technology
    Birmingham technology company expands into Far East
  5. Regional Affairs
    What will mayor candidates do to solve West Midlands housing crisis?
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor