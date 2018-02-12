Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developers have unveiled plans to build a new £5 million residential and office complex which will be the fifth new project in the same Jewellery Quarter street.

Liv Property is behind the scheme to demolish a dilapidated former factory once used to manufacture razors and replace it with townhouses and live/work units, to be called 'Alben Works'.

The site, at 1-2 Legge Lane, was the home of the Rapid Steel Company which made its alben safety razor there but the factory units have been empty since 2015.

Work on the development, which will consist of offices, four live/work units and nine townhouses for sale, is due to start later this year and is expected to take about a year to complete.

Maria Sjölander, director of Leamington Spa-based Liv Property, said: "In formulating the proposals for the redevelopment of Alben Works, we have created a vibrant and well-designed addition to the Jewellery Quarter which will provide a balance of different uses for both living and working on the site and continue the regeneration of Legge Lane.

"The frontage building 'completes the street' by filling in a gap that has been there since the Second World War and providing a mixture of excitingly designed split level live/work units with a double height office units at ground floor.

"This mix will support the development of small-scale, artisan uses in the quarter.

"Behind this, we have a courtyard of nine three- and four-storey contemporary townhouses."

Despite being a small street, Legge Lane has seen large levels of interest from developers over the past couple of years.

Birmingham-based Court Collaboration has built a 78-apartment complex called Jewel Court on a pay and display car park at 29 Legge Lane, directly opposite the Liv Property site.

And next door, work is nearly finished on the transformation of the former Ashton & Moore anodising factory at 3-5 Legge Lane where 21 apartments and four commercial units are being built.

Further up Legge Lane, two other separate applications have permission to develop 100 apartments at 20-25 Legge Lane and 136 apartments on a vacant plot bounded by Camden Street and Camden Drive.

Liv Property previously redeveloped the Badge Works site in the Jewellery Quarter which was shortlisted for a RIBA award.