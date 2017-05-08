Fourth apartment block planned in Jewellery Quarter street

Developers are eyeing this plot in Legge Lane where the old St Paul's School house (left) has now been demolished

Plans for a fourth residential project in the same Jewellery Quarter street have been unveiled.

Developer Property Solutions is eyeing a plot in Legge Lane to build 136 apartments and townhouses on a road already busy with development.

The application site, which is bounded by Camden Drive and Camden Street, comprises disused land and a number of derelict buildings in very poor state of repair, according to newly submitted planning documents.

Accommodation will comprise 51 one-bedroom and 75 two-bedroom units along with nine three-bedroom dwellings and a single four-bedroom house but no parking.

The Grade II-listed Sloane House, which fronts onto Sloane Street, will be retained and converted as part of the development along with other listed buildings on the site.

The former St Paul's School house on the corner of Legge Lane, which has been vacant for years and had deteriorated into a severe state of disrepair, was demolished earlier this year.

If given the green light, the scheme would join a trio of other residential developments all in Legge Lane.

Birmingham-based developer Anthony McCourt is currently part-way through building 78 apartments on a former pay and display car park at 29 Legge Lane while Kendrick Homes is hoping to convert the old Ashton & Moore anodising factory at 3-3 Legge Lane into 27 apartments and four commercial units.

And plans by London-based developer Romiga Holdings to erect 100 flats were approved by city councillors, "desperate" to see the plot regenerated.

Romiga's project at 20-25 Legge Lane borders this latest application site.

A report by London-based architecture practice PADD said: "The scheme has been designed to create a development which both responds to its context and provides flexible, high-quality accommodation within a safe and considered environment.

"The proposals respect and enhance the conservation area and listed buildings and look to revitalise this important part of the Jewellery Quarter through a sympathetic and considered design approach which looks to provide a vibrant and sustainable residential development."