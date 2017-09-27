Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Birmingham City Council chief executive Mark Rogers has been appointed to a new role with a think tank.

London-based Collaborate has recruited Mr Rogers as an executive director to lead its work on public services, place-based health and care and system leadership.

Collaborate aims to help public services tackle complex social challenges such as rising inequality, multiple needs, devolution and fairer economic growth and its clients include local government, the NHS and private sector.

Mr Rogers left Birmingham City Council earlier this year and was handed a pay off worth in the region of £500,000.

It is believed Mr Rogers was asked to go by the council's then leader John Clancy as the authority had failed to deliver £49 million promised savings last year.

Stella Manzie was appointed interim chief executive in March but a permanent successor to Mr Rogers is yet to be announced.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining Collaborate.

"Its mission to help public services and communities work together to tackle complex social challenges will enable me to make a contribution that can draw upon my place and system leadership experiences as a former headteacher and local government chief executive .

"It will undoubtedly broaden my horizons and develop my understanding of how to enable sustainable change that benefits citizens, communities and those organisations focused on enhancing public good."

Collaborate's chief executive Henry Kippin will be taking on a new secondment as interim director of public service reform for the West Midlands Combined Authority for part of his working week.

He will work with Mayor Andy Street to take forward the Wesy Midlands' plans for devolution and place-based change.

He said: "These are exciting times for Collaborate and a marker of the work we are doing that such recognised leaders want to join the team and be a part of it.

"There is now consensus on the need for a much more collaborative and citizen-focused model of services to the public.

"Mark will bring the skills to help us close the gap between potential and practice and will bring considerable experience, purpose and integrity to the team so that we can support our clients and partners in what is an increasingly uncertain landscape."