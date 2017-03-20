Birmingham City Council appoints chief - all you need to know about Stella Manzie

Birmingham City Council has appointed a new interim chief executive with a track record of turning round failing local authorities.

Stella Manzie, was recently sent by Government to crisis-it Rotherham to help clear up the council in the wake of the grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation scandals.

She was also a senior civil servant in Alex Salmond’s Scottish Government between 2008 and 2011.

And now, barely a month since Birmingham chief executive Mark Rogers left , she has been appointed as his interim replacement.

It is arguably one of the most challenging jobs in local government taking over a council which has struggled to recover from the Trojan Horse in schools scandal, persistent failure on child protection and been unable to deliver cuts demanded by Government.

One her key duties will be to begin the reorganisation of the council which will see up to 4,000 staff cut and saving of £40 million delivered over the next two years.

The Birmingham Mail understands that, unlike previous temporary appointees and consultants, she will be taking the same £180,000 a year salary as Mr Rogers.

Cllr John Clancy, the leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “This is a crucial appointment and I am delighted with the progress we have made. Stella Manzie has a long and successful record of achievement at the top of local and national government.

“Stella’s career demonstrates an impressive record of driving transformation and change in four local authorities, as well as holding senior civil service positions with the Scottish Government.

Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy

“I am confident, subject to approval by the city council on April 4, that Stella will provide strong leadership as we embark on the search for a permanent Chief Executive.

“With other changes to senior management now in place, it is clear Birmingham City Council has an exceptionally strong team of officers to take us forward on the next stage of our improvement journey.”

The appointment was backed by a cross-party committee of senior councillors and has the support of the Department for Communities and Local Government.

She will remain in post until a permanent appointment is made - expected to be during the autumn. She will be eligible to apply for that role.

Opposition Conservative leader Robert Alden said it had been a chaotic few weeks for the Labour administration with the departure of a Mr Rogers and a cabinet member. “It is very welcome that Stella, with an excellent track record of having to turn around failing Labour councils, is set to become our new interim chief executive.”

And Lib Dem leader Jon Hunt added: "I would like to welcome Stella back to Birmingham and the West Midlands. She has a very tough task and I look forward to working with her to ensure the council is in good shape.”

Who is Stella Manzie?

In Coventry in 2002: (l-r) Stella Manzie chief executive, council leader Nick Nolan and John Bolton director of social services and housing.

Her qualifications include a Master’s Degree in Local Government and Health from the University of Birmingham.

In 1992 she became the country’s youngest chief executive taking over Redditch and during her five years there oversaw a 25 per cent cut in spending and cull of senior management

After a spell at West Berkshire Council, she took over struggling Coventry City Council in 2001 and overhauled its failing children’s services, social services and housing benefits.

During seven years in Coventry it went from one of the worst to one of the best performing councils in the UK.

In August 2008 she became director general for finance for the Scottish Government directly answerable to the First Minister Alex Salmond.

After three years in Scotland returned to England in 2011, becoming chief executive of Barking and Dagenham council during the run-up to the London Olympics.

In February 2015 she was appointed by Government to sort out the problems at crisis hit Rotherham council after inquiries found systematic child sexual exploitation and corporate dysfunction.

She, in the role of chief executive, was one of a team of commissioners which took control of the council and steered it through its recovery before handing over to new management last year.

The City Council has made further changes to senior managent

Strategic director for change and corporate services Angela Probert will continue in her role as acting chief executive until Ms Manzie’s appointment is ratified on April 4.

The council has further strengthened its top team of officers:

Waheed Nazir has been appointed corporate director economy and Jacqui Kennedy appointed corporate director place. Both were previously acting in the roles.

Strategic director of people Peter Hay leaves on March 31. As a result of recommendations from the Local Government Association (LGA), it is confirmed that Graeme Betts is engaged on an interim basis as the corporate director adults and health.

It is anticipated that Mr Betts will be in post for at least six months, depending on the outcome of a permanent recruitment exercise.

Mr Betts is currently interim managing director for health and social care at Buckinghamshire County Council.