The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's road network is set face more disruption when gas mains are upgraded in the north of the city.

Six weeks of work are due to start on August 29 as engineers from Cadent begin a £65 million programme to renew pipes across the West Midlands.

Ageing iron pipes will be replaced with plastic ones in A34 Birchfield Road and A4040 Aston Lane.

They are expected to last for at least 80 years.

The project will be split into four phases with the first step finishing on Saturday October 14 to allow the Birmingham Marathon to take place the following day.

A temporary lane closure will be in place in Birchfield Road between the junctions of Aldridge Road and the island on Birchfield Road.

The second phase is due to start in Aston Lane on October 16 and finish on December 10. Phases three and four will start in early January.

This latest news follows similar work by Cadent in the Newhall Street in the city centre.

Stephen Murray, Head of Contract for Cadent, said: "It's essential that gas mains are replaced and upgraded and this major project is vital for the people of Perry Barr.

"There will be inconvenience in the short-term but the long-term benefit will be a safe and reliable gas supply for local people for generations to come."

Motorists in Birmingham have been battling traffic delays over the summer with Spaghetti Junction and the Aston Expressway closed over several weekends.

A £4.7 million scheme is being carried out by Highways England to repair concrete and install new waterproofing material on the 45-year-old structure at junction six of the M6 which is used by 200,000 vehicles a day.

Work is expected to finish soon.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, repair work is taking place to the Oldbury Viaduct by junction two of the M5 which has seen lane closures and speed restrictions put in place.