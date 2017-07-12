The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists in Birmingham's central business district are facing up to six weeks of disruption as gas mains are replaced underneath the road.

The section of Newhall Street running between Cornwall Street and Lionel Street has been closed on one side in the direction of the Jewellery Quarter.

As a consequence, drivers in the area wishing to leave the city centre northwards via the Aston Expressway are having to find alternative routes.

Due to the street layout and one-way system, they are being diverted towards the old Paradise Circus island and Summer Row which itself has been the subject of major roadworks for the past two and half years as part of the £500 million Paradise regeneration.

Highways England is also carrying out a series of roadworks on the Aston Expressway this summer including weekend closures.

The gas repair work is being done by Cadent, which was formerly part of the National Grid group until a sale deal earlier this year, which said the new pipes would last for decades.

A statement from the company said: "Cadent would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists.

"We are carrying out essential work to replace ageing gas mains in Newhall Street with brand new pipes.

"The new pipes will last for at least 80 years and will mean local people and businesses can enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for decades to come.

"While we always try to minimise any disruption, unfortunately, to carry out this work safely we have had to close Newhall Street from Cornwall Street to Lionel Street.

"There are diversion routes in place via Edmund Street, Margaret Street, Great Charles Street, Parade, Newhall Hill and Graham Street.

"We appreciate this is disruptive and staff are working at weekends to complete the work as soon as possible. It is really important that we replace these pipes.

"Once the work is finished we shouldn't need to come back for many years.

"This project is part of a £65 million investment Cadent is making to renew 370 kilometres of gas pipes in the West Midlands region this year.

"The company is aiming to renew 93 kilometres in Birmingham."

Newhall Street is due to be closed until August 13.