How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Unite snaps up Selly Oak flats

  • Updated
  • By

Student accommodation group expands its footprint in Birmingham with buyout of halls of residence on Battery Park site

Pic: Glenn Howells Architects
CGI of plans for 418 student bedrooms in Selly Oak which have been bought by Unite

Student accommodation group Unite has acquired a major development in Selly Oak as part of a £56 million deal.

The listed company, which already owns and runs several halls of residence in the city, has bought the 418-bedroom project on the Battery Park site which is currently under development and due for completion for the 2019/20 academic year.

The halls form part of the wider regeneration of the former metal working factory site which will also include a new Sainsbury's supermarket, shops and other commercial property.

This buyout was part of a £56 million deal which saw Unite also acquire accommodation in Durham.

Unite said the acquisitions supported its strategy of concentrating its portfolio alongside high-ranking universities with a structural demand and supply imbalance while focusing on shared flats rather than single occupancy studios.

The halls in Selly Oak will be privately run but are most likely to attract students from the nearby University of Birmingham campus.

Unite's property director Richard Simpson said: "These transactions demonstrate our strategy of investing in new, larger and more efficient properties with cluster flat accommodation, available at a lower price point for students.

"We will continue to deploy funds from the disposals made at the start of the year to further improve the quality of the portfolio and to extend our highly accretive development programme in strong regional locations with top-ranked universities like Durham or Birmingham where we see the most sustainable growth."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours

Institute will lead development of a campus in Selly Oak which will conduct research and studies to bring new medical treatments to market

Related Tags

In The News
Construction
Education
Invest in Birmingham
Places
Selly Oak
Organisations
Sainsbury's
Unite
University of Birmingham

Most Read in Business

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Hotels
    BAM to lead £35m Studley Castle regeneration
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Unite snaps up Selly Oak flats
  5. Marketing
    Former Post & Mail chief launches PR agency

Most Recent

CGI of plans for 418 student bedrooms in Selly Oak which have been bought by Unite

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Regional Affairs
    The super-rich are building underground swimming pools - and the council is not happy
  3. Hotels
    BAM to lead £35m Studley Castle regeneration
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Unite snaps up Selly Oak flats
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor