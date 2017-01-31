How we use Cookies
Green light for £40m student development

Unite Students plans to build almost 600 new bedrooms in Birmingham's Gun Quarter

Pic: Cooley Architects
CGI of the new International House development

Work is set to start on a major new student accommodation development after city planners gave the project the green light.

Unite Students is planning to build 586 bedrooms in Birmingham's Gun Quarter in a new development called International House which will reach up to 14 storeys.

It will build on land previously occupied by self storage facility Safestore between Staniforth Street and Lancaster Street after purchasing the plot last spring.

It is carrying out a £40 million regeneration which will join its existing accommodation The Heights in an area of Birmingham which has become a focal point for student flats in recent years.

International House is due to be ready in time for the 2018/19 academic year.

What will Birmingham look like in 10 years' time?

Unite's group property director Richard Simpson said: "We are delighted to have secured planning consent for this important site in one of the UK's most popular university cities.

Pic: Cooley Architects CGI of International House
CGI of International House

"These cluster-led developments will help to meet the strong demand for student accommodation and provide a safe and secure home for students.

"We will continue to progress our secured pipeline which remains focused on regional locations with strong student markets."

Other student developments in the Gun Quarter include Studios 51 and Penworks House while the old home of Charter House and the former Globe Works are both currently under development.

Unite Students also operates Curzon Gateway, Londonderry House and Jennens Court in Birmingham.

