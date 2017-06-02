New director at Jewellery Quarter architecture firm

National architecture practice 3DReid has appointed Noel Street as director of its Birmingham studio.

He joins the Jewellery Quarter-based office from Stephen George + Partners where he was a director in its Leicester team, having previously worked as studio director for AHR Architects in Birmingham.

Mr Street is also actively involved in a number of professional organisations and industrial committees including as chairman of the regional arm of the Construction Industry Council.

He also works with Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership on its planning group.

Mr Street said: "I am delighted to be joining 3DReid.

"I have admired its architecture over many years and I am excited to now be part of this great team.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to grow in the Midlands as the region experiences great economic growth, inward investment and exports supported by a combined authority and a mayor creating property-investment confidence."

The studio specialises in transforming redundant or poorly performing buildings into modern spaces.

3DReid Birmingham's projects include the revamp of the Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley, the redevelopment of the Touchwood Shopping Centre in Solihull and Primark's new flagship store in Birmingham city centre.

Group director Mark Anders added: "Noel's track record, international experience and contacts in the regional industry are second to none and we are thrilled to have him on board.

"Attracting someone of Noel's calibre into the business is a great endorsement of our strategy and ambition.

"He brings with him incredibly strong knowledge and experience which will be vital as we continue our plans to expand our regional cross-sector clients and project workload."