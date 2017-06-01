How we use Cookies
Next is opening one of its biggest ever stores at Merry Hill

  • Updated
  • By

High street fashion brand is planning to open in the former Sainsbury's supermarket store at the Dudley retail hub

Birmingham pop-up shops
High street fashion retailer Next has announced a multimillion-pound investment to create one of its largest UK stores at the Merry Hill centre in Dudley.

The centre's owner Intu is working with Next on plans to covert the former Sainsbury's supermarket unit into a 75,680 sq ft store which will also have women's clothing brand Lipsy, homeware department and coffee shop.

Next already has a presence at the centre and its new store is due to open next spring.

This project forms part of a wider revamp of the centre which includes enlarged stores for JD Sports, Topshop and River Island while new brands such as watch maker TAG Heuer and burger chain Five Guys have opened outlets there.

The centre is also set to welcome a range of new dining and leisure outlets and will also be fully refurbished under the £100 million enhancement programme.

Nick Round, regional director at Intu, said: "We will be working closely with Next to build a fantastic space for what will be one of their biggest UK stores.

"Next's significant investment at Intu Merry Hill reflects our own long-term commitment to the centre and the confidence that exists in it as a destination where brands can really flourish.

CGI of plans for a new Next at the Merry Hill centre in Dudley
"Our plans are to attract even more great brands and create compelling experiences for customers across the West Midlands."

A spokesperson for Next added: "We're excited to have secured this fantastic space within the prime retail destination of Intu Merry Hill as the site of our next West Midlands store."

