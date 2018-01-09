Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £12 million care home will open its doors in Birmingham next month, bringing around 80 new jobs to the city.

The Bupa Care Home is being built on the site of the former BBC studios at Pebble Mill, Edgbaston, and will have 62 bedrooms.

Nurses, carers, activity co-ordinators and managers will fill the roles that have been created at the care home which will have a rooftop terrace, landscaped garden with dining area and pizza oven, beauty salon and multi-purpose activities room.

General manager Gareth Richards said: "It's been a huge but incredibly rewarding project.

"To see everything happen, from the initial design to the building itself, and to witness first hand the thought, care and effort that has gone into making it such a striking building, has been tremendously exciting.

"We can't wait to welcome the first of our residents to their new home.

"We're very proud of the history associated with the site and we were keen to reflect that while developing a thoroughly modern home in a lovely part of the city."

The building is located within a growing area for healthcare and medical facilities which includes Birmingham Dental Hospital and a Circle private hospital due to open in 2019.

The new Bupa home will feature 26 nursing rooms, 26 rooms for people living with dementia and ten residential rooms with en suite bathrooms.

Each floor in the three-storey building will reflect the site's historical use as TV studios and artwork within the home will have a TV theme.

Pebble Mill closed down in 2004 and the BBC transferred operations to the Mailbox in the city centre.