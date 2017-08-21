Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The next phase of a major private hospital development in Birmingham has been unveiled.

Circle Health started construction earlier this year of its new facility on the former BBC Pebble Mill site in Edgbaston.

It has now lodged new plans with the city council to develop a second phase of the hospital building which will reach up to 204,500 sq ft.

New CGIs (above and below) also show how the second phase of the hospital could look.

It will have a five-storey hospitality wing and a four-storey clinical wing with additional parking, bringing the total number of spaces for the new hospital to 202.

Situated on 'plot 5', Circle Birmingham will contain rehabilitation facilities to be run by Austrian-based healthcare provider Vamed.

Treatments in the second phase will focus on rehabilitation for muscular and neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease and strokes and following operations.

Among the planned equipment for the hospital is an 'AlterG' anti-gravity treadmill which Circle Health said was rare to find in the UK and uses technology originally developed for astronauts by NASA.

It is used to speed up rehabilitation by letting patients train longer and harder than they could unaided, without risk of injury.

Paolo Pieri, chief executive of Circle Health, said: "Our plan is to deliver state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities for patients who have undergone joint replacements or have neurological conditions.

"We want to invest heavily into cutting-edge rehabilitative equipment that's hard to find in Britain, providing an world-leading amenity for the people of Birmingham."

The first phase of the hospital will have three operating theatres, which is expandable to six, an endoscopy procedure room and 18 in-patient bedrooms.

The hospital works will be the latest development at Pebble Mill following the departure of the BBC and the demolition of the old TV studios there.

Bupa is currently on site constructing a 62-bed private care home and the Dental Hospital and School of Dentistry opened last year.

Circle Health also operates hospitals in Bath, Reading and Nottingham.