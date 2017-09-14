Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A men's clothing chain is set to open its first Midlands store in Birmingham.

Charles Tyrwhitt has secured planning permission to convert a vacant retail unit in New Street into a new shop where it will sell formal and casual clothing and shoes.

The company was founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler while he was still an undergraduate at the University of Bristol, initially as a mail order business, because, he says, he thought he could make a better shirt than anybody else.

It now has stores in the US and France alongside outlets in London and across the UK but none in the Midlands region.

A spokesman said: "Charles Tyrwhitt is absolutely chuffed to be bringing proper shirts to Birmingham.

"Our new store in New Street opens in late November, we look forward to seeing you soon."

The new shop will occupy a ground floor unit at 41 New Street which was previously home to Ted Baker but which closed its doors in 2014.

Since then, it has been largely vacant except for a tenure by clothing shop Rich and Famous.

Earlier this year, we reported that restaurant chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen was eyeing the unit to open a third venue in Birmingham city centre but that project appears to have been abandoned.

Ironically, documents supporting that previous planning application said that, since Ted Baker had vacated the unit, there had been "no serious interest" from retailers to take over the space on a permanent lease.