Former Ted Baker store to become new restaurant

Unnamed national restaurant chain is eyeing New Street unit which has attracted 'no serious interest' from retailers since fashion chain moved out

Restaurants we miss the most in Birmingham
The former home of fashion store Ted Baker in Birmingham city centre is to be transformed into a new restaurant.

Ted Baker left the unit in New Street in 2014, since when it has been largely vacant except for a tenure by clothing shop Rich and Famous.

New plans have now been lodged with Birmingham City Council to turn the Grade II-listed building into a restaurant for an unidentified national chain.

Newly submitted planning documents said that, since Ted Baker vacated the unit, there had been "no serious interest" from retailers to take over the space on a permanent lease.

They added: "There has been positive interest from retail operators and consent is sought to pursue this use, to keep the unit occupied on a long-term basis.

"The intended occupier is undisclosed but represents a well-known, popular national restaurant chain that will complement the local offering."

Around 30 new full- and part-time jobs will be created at the new restaurant.

New Street is known for its high footfall which has attracted companies such as Byron Hamburgers, Apple, TSB and Second Cup Coffee Company to open there over the 14 months.

