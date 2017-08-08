Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 370 apartments are to be built next to Edgbaston cricket stadium as part of a £85 million development.

The UK arm of German investment group Patrizia has acquired four acres of land next to the stadium from Warwickshire Country Cricket Club and the Homes and Communities Agency.

The pair announced in 2015 they were seeking a buyer for, at that time, 6.8 acres of land at the corner of Pershore Road and Edgbaston Road.

Patrizia UK is planning to build 375 flats, parking for residents and ground floor space for shops as well as a new access road.

The acquired land includes part of the cricket club's car park but a spokesman confirmed an alternative area would be provided so the number of spaces for fans and visitors would not change.

The flats will be available to rent only, joining other private rented sector projects in Birmingham such as Ludgate Hill Car Park in the Jewellery Quarter, a 42-storey tower in Broad Street and the derelict Monaco House building in Bristol Street.

James Muir, managing director of Patrizia UK and Ireland, said: "We set out with a clear strategy for our UK build-to-rent platform which was to target urban centres with strong demographic fundamentals.

"Edgbaston is an established and thriving part of Birmingham and this particular location has access to the best of the city including sports, employment, entertainment and dining out.

"We are pleased to have agreed this plan with both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and the Homes and Communities Agency which is aligned with our commitment to build more UK homes."

Neil Snowball, chief executive of the club, added: "This next phase of our development is great news for the club and the city.

"The apartments and retail outlets combined with the new entrance and plaza will make this part of Edgbaston, and the stadium in particular, a 365-days-a-year destination and further enhance our match-day experience for our members, supporters and cricket fans from around the world.

"The announcement of this new development is another key stage in our 20-year stadium masterplan that started in 2010 with the £32 million investment in the stadium including the South Stand."

Karl Tupling, general manager at the Homes and Communities Agency, said: "Our partnership with Patrizia will help provide more homes for people in this popular area of Birmingham and it is great to see a European investment manager investing in the UK housing market."

Savills acted for Homes and Communities Agency and Warwickshire County Cricket Club.