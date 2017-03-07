Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley

Demolition work is finally set to start in the coming weeks on a major regeneration project in Solihull - signalling the end of another John Madin building.

After laying dormant for more than two decades, the bulldozers are ready to move onto the former Powergen site on the A34 Stratford Road in Shirley.

Developer Shirley Advance, the same team behind the Parkgate retail scheme in the town, is planning to build an ExtraCare retirement village along with 113 new homes and an Asda petrol station with convenience store.

The building has been empty since Powergen moved out in the early 1990s and has been the subject of much speculation over its future before planning permission was awarded for its demolition a year ago.

It joins a long list of brutalist buildings designed by renowned Birmingham architect John Madin which have met their end, including Central Library, the old Birmingham Post & Mail building and the NatWest Tower in Colmore Row.

Robert Birch of Shirley Advance said: "A number of technical and legal issues have caused delays but I'm pleased to say that we're now gearing up to start the demolition and other enabling works over the next few weeks."

Demolition and highways work should be completed by the end of this summer and the first phase of new homes are due to be available by October.

The 261-unit ExtraCare Village is due to be completed in 2020.

Shirley Advance is a joint venture between Helical Retail and Coltham Developments.