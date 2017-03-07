How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building

  • By

Bulldozers to move in soon to start work on major regeneration project to create retirement village and housing

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley

Demolition work is finally set to start in the coming weeks on a major regeneration project in Solihull - signalling the end of another John Madin building.

After laying dormant for more than two decades, the bulldozers are ready to move onto the former Powergen site on the A34 Stratford Road in Shirley.

Developer Shirley Advance, the same team behind the Parkgate retail scheme in the town, is planning to build an ExtraCare retirement village along with 113 new homes and an Asda petrol station with convenience store.

The building has been empty since Powergen moved out in the early 1990s and has been the subject of much speculation over its future before planning permission was awarded for its demolition a year ago.

It joins a long list of brutalist buildings designed by renowned Birmingham architect John Madin which have met their end, including Central Library, the old Birmingham Post & Mail building and the NatWest Tower in Colmore Row.

Robert Birch of Shirley Advance said: "A number of technical and legal issues have caused delays but I'm pleased to say that we're now gearing up to start the demolition and other enabling works over the next few weeks."

Demolition and highways work should be completed by the end of this summer and the first phase of new homes are due to be available by October.

The 261-unit ExtraCare Village is due to be completed in 2020.

Shirley Advance is a joint venture between Helical Retail and Coltham Developments.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley
  1. Commercial Property
    Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building
  2. Business News
    Grenade seals second private equity deal
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: How new £1m Alpha Works project will look
  4. Commercial Property
    Major housing plan unveiled at Birmingham hospital site
  5. Post People
    Grant Thornton gathering sets sights on a more vibrant regional economy

Most Recent

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the new retirement village in Shirley
  1. Commercial Property
    Demolition to start on Madin's Powergen building
  2. Regional Affairs
    Give West Midlands Mayor local NHS budget and we'll save money says candidate
  3. Business News
    Grenade seals second private equity deal
  4. Regional Affairs
    Hall Green by-election called after councillor resigns
  5. Local News
    What's in Chancellor Philip Hammond's 2017 Spring Budget?
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor