Watch: Central Library demolition in 90 seconds in new timelapse footage

New video released by Paradise developer also shows piles of first office block One Chamberlain Square being erected

Paradise timelapse for 2016
A new video showing the demolition of Central Library and construction work on the first Paradise building in just 90 seconds has been released.

The time-lapse clip (above) summarises activity on the city centre site through the whole of 2016, finishing with the first piles going into the ground under One Chamberlain Square, the new home of financial services firm PwC.

The eight-storey block will be the first of eight new offices building completed on the £500 million regeneration scheme on the site of the old library Paradise Forum shopping precinct and Paradise Circus island.

The demolition work opened up views between the Council House and Centenary Square last year which had not been seen for four decades.

When complete, Paradise will have eight new office buildings, a hotel to replace the Copthorne and new public space.

The rerouted traffic works on the former island are also due to finish later in the spring.

Paradise project so far

PwC first company at Paradise Road reopens after 18 months Carillion wins first building brief Timelapse of Central Library demolition Grand Central owner takes share Enterprise zone expanded Chamberlain Square statues removed Paradise Forum shopping centre closes
