Mexican restaurant chain plans Birmingham launch

A Mexican restaurant chain based in London is planning to open only its second venue outside the capital in Birmingham's business district.

Chilango is eyeing the former home of the West Brom building society on the corner of Colmore Row and Bennetts Hill for its 12th outlet.

The company currently operates ten restaurants in London and one in Manchester and serves staples such as burritos, tacos, salads and nachos.

Chicago native Eric Partaker and Dan Houghton from London launched the company after they met working for online video phone service Skype in the capital and their first restaurant, called 'Mucho Mas', opened in Islington in 2007.

The name Chilango is slang for a resident of Mexico City and the group was inspired by Mexican restaurants on the west coast of the US and in Chicago.

Chilango is eyeing 92-98 Colmore Row for its first Birmingham restaurant

The company has lodged new plans with Birmingham City Council to convert the basement and ground floor of 92-98 Colmore Row which was used by the West Brom until late last year when it relocated to New Street.

It is expected the new restaurant will create 20 full-time jobs and be open from 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and midday to 8pm on Sundays and bank holidays, according to newly submitted planning documents.

The venue joins a long list of former banks in Birmingham which are now home to cafés, bars and restaurants including Cosy Club (was Midland Bank) and Lost & Found (National Provincial Bank), both in Bennetts Hill, Second Cup Coffee Company in New Street (Santander) and Pret a Manger (HSBC) in Colmore Row among several others.