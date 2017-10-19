Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A financial services firm whose origins date back more than 175 years has been crowned Company of the Year at the 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards.

Wesleyan took home the top prize at last night's annual awards as well as the Contribution to the Community category for its apprenticeship and mentoring programme and a new charitable foundation which will give up to £1 million a year to good causes.

Wesleyan was founded in Birmingham in 1841 and provides financial advice and products to professional groups such as doctors, dentists, teachers and lawyers and commercial products for the organisations where they work.

Last year, it celebrated its 175th anniversary and chief executive Craig Errington also marked 25 years of service, having started with the group as a financial consultant based in his home town of Blackpool in 1991.

He later became the firm's highest-performing sales adviser and was named managing director in 2005.

Birmingham Post editor-in-chief Marc Reeves said: "Put simply, Wesleyan is a Birmingham institution, having been founded in the city in 1841 so we couldn't think of a more deserving winner of Company of the Year Award.

"In what can be a cynical corporate world at times, it is also refreshing to see its charitable work given due recognition and to know it is recruiting for the next generation through its apprenticeship and mentoring programmes.

"All of our winners deserved their place on the stage and it was heartening to read again so many submissions highlighting the innovation and business excellence which prevails across Birmingham and the West Midlands."

The awards, held in front of more than 600 guests at the ICC, celebrated business excellence and achievement across 13 different categories.

A special supplement showcasing all of our winners will appear in the October 26 edition of the Birmingham Post.

The Post worked in partnership with Champions (UK) plc to deliver this year's business awards which were hosted by comedian Mark Dolan and Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms.

Headline sponsorship came from HSBC and Liberty and our other sponsors were ICC Birmingham, JLT Group Hotel Indigo Ricoh Arena and The Belfry.

The full list of winners is below and click through to see the 2017 shortlist:

Company of the Year, sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover

Wesleyan

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Jerroms

Court Collaboration

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Morgan Reach

Aceleron

Business Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Birmingham City University

Paul Thandi, NEC Group

Professional Services Award, sponsored by Liberty

PKF Cooper Parry

Sales & Marketing Award, sponsored by Janine Edwards Wealth Management

Amplify

Excellence in Manufacturing Award, sponsored by Browne Jacobson

Jaguar Land Rover

Excellence in Science & Technology Award, sponsored by HSBC

Inspired Thinking Group

Retail Business of the Year, sponsored by Colmore Tang

Connect Distribution

Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year, sponsored by Influencer Champions

Connect Group

Export Award, sponsored by Birmingham Airport

Write Size

Contribution to the Community Award, sponsored by Champions After Dinner Speakers

Wesleyan

Not-for-Profit Organisation Award, sponsored by Arden Group and Inspirational Magazine

Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity