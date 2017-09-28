Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The finalists in the 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards can now be revealed.

The awards celebrate business excellence across 13 different categories for both companies and individuals such as small business, entrepreneur and contribution to the community.

Top prize for the evening will be the coveted company of the year which last year was won by hotel and golf resort The Belfry.

The event, which takes place on October 18 at the ICC in Broad Street, will be hosted by Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms and TV presenter and comedian Mark Dolan.

Presenting the awards to their winners will be the category sponsors which, alongside headline sponsor HSBC, are some of the region's biggest names.

They are Arden Group, The Belfry, Birmingham Airport, Birmingham City University, Browne Jacobson, Colmore Tang, Hotel Indigo, Inspirational Magazine, Jaguar Land Rover, Janine Edwards Wealth Management, Jerroms, Liberty House Group, Morgan Reach, Ricoh Arena and The ICC.

The full shortlist is:

Company of the Year

The NEC

Rimilia

Wesleyan

Small Business of the Year

Court Collaboration

Escape Live

Wambiz

New Business of the Year

Aceleron

On the Tools

Thalamus AI

Business Entrepreneur of the Year

Anna Parker, Intervention Architecture

Paul Thandi, NEC Group

Jeremy Walker, Thalamus AI

Professional Services Award

PKF Cooper Parry

Shoosmiths

Thursfields

Sales & Marketing Award

Amplify

Medizen

The Belfry

Excellence in Manufacturing Award

A&M EDM

Aston Manor

Jaguar Land Rover

Excellence in Science & Technology Award

Inspired Thinking Group

Managed Enterprise Technologies

Rimilia

Retail Business of the Year

Connect Distribution

Selfridges

The Works

Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year

Colonel Duck

Connect Group

OWB Creative

Export Award

Eley

Exol Lubricants

Write Size

Contribution to the Community Award

ADI Group

Sixth Sense Salon

Wesleyan

Not-for-Profit Organisation Award

Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity

Birmingham Hippodrome

Gro Organic

The evening starts at 6.30pm with a drinks reception before a three-course dinner, charity fundraising games and awards presentation.

For more information regarding the awards, please visit www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.

Alternatively, please contact Victoria Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 852 927 or email vperry@championsukplc.com to enquire about any remaining sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets.