The finalists in the 2017 Birmingham Post Business Awards can now be revealed.
The awards celebrate business excellence across 13 different categories for both companies and individuals such as small business, entrepreneur and contribution to the community.
Top prize for the evening will be the coveted company of the year which last year was won by hotel and golf resort The Belfry.
The event, which takes place on October 18 at the ICC in Broad Street, will be hosted by Olympic badminton medallist Gail Emms and TV presenter and comedian Mark Dolan.
Catch up with all the news about the 2017 BPBA here
Presenting the awards to their winners will be the category sponsors which, alongside headline sponsor HSBC, are some of the region's biggest names.
They are Arden Group, The Belfry, Birmingham Airport, Birmingham City University, Browne Jacobson, Colmore Tang, Hotel Indigo, Inspirational Magazine, Jaguar Land Rover, Janine Edwards Wealth Management, Jerroms, Liberty House Group, Morgan Reach, Ricoh Arena and The ICC.
The full shortlist is:
Company of the Year
The NEC
Rimilia
Wesleyan
Small Business of the Year
Court Collaboration
Escape Live
Wambiz
New Business of the Year
Aceleron
On the Tools
Thalamus AI
Business Entrepreneur of the Year
Anna Parker, Intervention Architecture
Paul Thandi, NEC Group
Jeremy Walker, Thalamus AI
Professional Services Award
PKF Cooper Parry
Shoosmiths
Thursfields
Sales & Marketing Award
Amplify
Medizen
The Belfry
Excellence in Manufacturing Award
A&M EDM
Aston Manor
Jaguar Land Rover
Excellence in Science & Technology Award
Inspired Thinking Group
Managed Enterprise Technologies
Rimilia
Retail Business of the Year
Connect Distribution
Selfridges
The Works
Creative Communications & Digital Business of the Year
Colonel Duck
Connect Group
OWB Creative
Export Award
Eley
Exol Lubricants
Write Size
Contribution to the Community Award
ADI Group
Sixth Sense Salon
Wesleyan
Not-for-Profit Organisation Award
Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity
Birmingham Hippodrome
Gro Organic
The evening starts at 6.30pm with a drinks reception before a three-course dinner, charity fundraising games and awards presentation.
For more information regarding the awards, please visit www.bpbusinessawards.co.uk.
Alternatively, please contact Victoria Perry at Champions (UK) plc on 01509 852 927 or email vperry@championsukplc.com to enquire about any remaining sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets.