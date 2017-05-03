How we use Cookies
Halfords chief to join Marks & Spencer

  • Updated
  • By

Jill McDonald will leave later this year after two and half years in post to lead retailer's clothing and beauty division

Jill McDonald, chief executive of Halfords
Jill McDonald is leaving her role as Halfords chief executive to join M&S

The chief executive of West Midlands-based bike and car parts retailer Halfords is stepping down from the role to join Marks & Spencer.

Jill McDonald was appointed chief executive of Redditch-based Halfords in 2015 when she joined the listed firm from fast food chain McDonald's where she was UK chief executive and president of the north west division in Europe.

She is now stepping down to become managing director of the clothing, home and beauty division of M&S.

Ms McDonald will remain as chief executive of Halfords until the end of her notice period in October and its board has commenced the process to appoint her successor.

She said: "Halfords is a great company with a fantastic team of people throughout the business, making my decision to leave all the more difficult.

"Our customer-centric, service-led strategy has real traction and I look forward to working with the team over the next six months continuing to deliver further progress across the group."

Commenting on behalf of the board, chairman Dennis Millard added: "We are grateful to Jill for the positive impact she has made across the business.

"She will leave Halfords with a strong team and a clear strategy to drive future growth.

"The 'Moving Up A Gear' strategy is well under way and is delivering significant momentum across the organisation.

"We all look forward to continuing to work with her over the next few months and she will leave with our best wishes for the future."

