BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled

Who will join 2016 champion Abby Corfan on the list of BYPY winners?

The finalists for the 17th Birmingham Young Professional of the Year awards have been unveiled.

The 2017 awards will again celebrate the city's best professional services talent under the age of 35 across six categories before choosing an overall young professional of the year.

This winner will then spend a year as BYPY, promoting the city and working on new initiatives and programmes within the business community.

In addition, they will receive an executive MBA from Aston University worth £20,000.

A further four finalists have also been unveiled in the aspiring talent category which celebrates individuals aged 16 to 24 and who are currently in education or training for a professional services career.

Organiser BPS Birmingham Future will again recognise an inspiring leader who has shown unwavering commitment to the city.

The awards take place on May 18 at the ICC in Birmingham.

Mike Colledge, chairman of the BYPY 2017 committee, said: "BYPY highlights the incredible talent the sector has to offer and never has this been more apparent than in the standard of entries that we received this year.

"Our sifting panel has carried out one of the toughest jobs in the BYPY process and our finalists are some of the most driven and successful individuals that we've seen over the last 17 years."

A judging panel, led by Midlands Engine chairman Sir John Peace, will spend a day grilling all of the finalists next week.

The final shortlist is

Property & Construction

Charles Jones - Christie & Co

Michael Parker - Gleeds

Steve Townsend - Associated Architects

Legal

Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard - Thursfields Solicitors

Victoria Ball - Trowers & Hamlins

Matthew Sharp - Wright Hassall

HR, Recruitment & Training

Rob Markwell - Pitch Consultants

Alexandra Barre - Idex

Katy Hanby - KPMG

Finance

Adam Rollason - Higgs & Sons

Chris Taylor - Jasper Corporate Finance

Andy Lee - NatWest Bank

Marketing & Communications

Ria Blagburn - GrowBeyond

Nathan Wallis - Wesleyan

David Glenwright - JC Social Media

Technology

Glenn Karlsson - Green Frog Power

James Nestoruk - Stickee Technology

Dan Rice - Turn Partners

Aspiring Talent

Zara Fortt - Birmingham Metropolitan College

Sarah Fraser - Deloitte

Luke Billings - Aston University

Brogan Kent - KPMG