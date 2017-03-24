How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled

  • Updated
  • By

Shortlist announced for annual celebration of young talent in Birmingham's professional services community

Abby Corfan is crowned BYPY 2016
Who will join 2016 champion Abby Corfan on the list of BYPY winners?

The finalists for the 17th Birmingham Young Professional of the Year awards have been unveiled.

The 2017 awards will again celebrate the city's best professional services talent under the age of 35 across six categories before choosing an overall young professional of the year.

This winner will then spend a year as BYPY, promoting the city and working on new initiatives and programmes within the business community.

In addition, they will receive an executive MBA from Aston University worth £20,000.

A further four finalists have also been unveiled in the aspiring talent category which celebrates individuals aged 16 to 24 and who are currently in education or training for a professional services career.

Organiser BPS Birmingham Future will again recognise an inspiring leader who has shown unwavering commitment to the city.

The awards take place on May 18 at the ICC in Birmingham.

Mike Colledge, chairman of the BYPY 2017 committee, said: "BYPY highlights the incredible talent the sector has to offer and never has this been more apparent than in the standard of entries that we received this year.

"Our sifting panel has carried out one of the toughest jobs in the BYPY process and our finalists are some of the most driven and successful individuals that we've seen over the last 17 years."

A judging panel, led by Midlands Engine chairman Sir John Peace, will spend a day grilling all of the finalists next week.

The final shortlist is

Property & Construction

Charles Jones - Christie & Co

Michael Parker - Gleeds

Steve Townsend - Associated Architects

Legal

Lauren Hartigan-Pritchard - Thursfields Solicitors

Victoria Ball - Trowers & Hamlins

Matthew Sharp - Wright Hassall

HR, Recruitment & Training

Rob Markwell - Pitch Consultants

Alexandra Barre - Idex

Katy Hanby - KPMG

Finance

Adam Rollason - Higgs & Sons

Chris Taylor - Jasper Corporate Finance

Andy Lee - NatWest Bank

Marketing & Communications

Ria Blagburn - GrowBeyond

Nathan Wallis - Wesleyan

David Glenwright - JC Social Media

Technology

Glenn Karlsson - Green Frog Power

James Nestoruk - Stickee Technology

Dan Rice - Turn Partners

Aspiring Talent

Zara Fortt - Birmingham Metropolitan College

Sarah Fraser - Deloitte

Luke Billings - Aston University

Brogan Kent - KPMG

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham enjoying record levels of construction

Newly published report shows highest levels of development in Birmingham in more than a decade

Related Tags

In The News
Employment
Education
Colmore Business District
Law
Places
Colmore Row
Organisations
Deloitte
KPMG
Aston University
Birmingham Metropolitan College

Most Read in Business

CGI of plans for a new housing estate off Bristol Street
  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing estate plans unveiled
  2. Colmore Row
    BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled
  3. Finance
    NatWest to close two Birmingham branches
  4. Commercial Property
    Birmingham has the best rooftop bar in the UK
  5. Construction
    Record year for Shaylor Group

Most Recent

Who will join 2016 champion Abby Corfan on the list of BYPY winners?

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans for a new housing estate off Bristol Street
  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing estate plans unveiled
  2. Regional Affairs
    After four years the detailed plans for Icknield Port Loop housing are ready to be unveiled
  3. Colmore Row
    BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled
  4. Finance
    NatWest to close two Birmingham branches
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor