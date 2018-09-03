The video will start in 8 Cancel

People in the Black Country can have their say on the future of electric vehicles across the area in a new consultation .

The campaign - led by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and authorities in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley - is part of an effort to improve air quality by identifying the best locations for new on-street electric charging points.

Members of the public will be asked about their perceptions of electric vehicles, while also being informed about the benefits of the technology and how it could improve the environment and economy.

Around 14 million electric vehicles are expected on Britain’s roads by the end of the next decade.

By 2040, the Government will block the sale of diesel and petrol cars to encourage uptake of cleaner transport.

And councillor Roger Lawrence, leader of Wolverhampton Council and the WMCA’s portfolio holder for transport, said improving air quality is the most important reason for carrying out the consultation.

“Poor air quality in urban areas is a major public health concern and encouraging greater uptake of electric vehicles will help tackle this issue," Cllr Lawrence said.

"We can do this by installing electric vehicle charging points across the Black Country.

“By making the region a cleaner place to visit, live and work, we can attract more people and benefit the local economy.

“More importantly, we will help improve the health of thousands of local residents, so I would encourage all residents to take part in the consultation and have their say.”

The consultation will close on September 15.

People can have their say and find out more about electric vehicles by visiting www.wmca.org.uk/electricvehicles