Women hit by changes to the state pension age are set to get free travel on public transport across the West Midlands.

So-called WASPI women will get free travel passes under proposals backed by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and the region's local council leaders.

It comes after a free bus pass scheme was introduced in Manchester.

Birmingham Council Leader Ian Ward said the plan would help women who born in the 1950s, who have been told they will not get their pension when expected.

Coun Ward said: "These sudden pension changes have caused massive stress, upset and disruption to hundreds of women in the West Midlands who are being forced to return to work with as little as a year’s notice.

"A concessionary pass for those affected will go some way to helping out those hit hardest by this unfair policy."

The scheme is designed to help women hit by laws which equalised the pension age for men and women,

These laws ended the old system in which women returned at 60 and men at 65. It meant everyone now receives their pension at the age of 65, and this will rise to 66 by 2020.

But critics say many women born in the 1950s were not made aware of the changes in time to plan ahead, and now face years of retirement without their pension.

Campaigners calling themselves Women Against State Pension Inequality, or WASPI for short, have urged the Government to think again.

The board of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) will this week be asked to approve the 2019/20 budget, which includes an allocation to help provide travel support for women who have been affected by changes to the state pension age.

Transport authority Transport for the West Midlands, which is part of the WMCA, will then work out the details of a travel pass scheme.

This will determine exactly who will be eligible, and on what forms of transport the pass could be used.

Subject to budget approval those details are expected to be announced in the spring, with a scheme launching in the autumn.

Coun Roger Lawrence, Leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, said: "I have worked closely with councillor Ward and Labour colleagues to deliver this.

"The government have unfairly penalised these women and this is one way in which we can right that wrong."

The region's Labour MPs have been pushing for the Combined Authority to introduce a scheme like this.

Liam Byrne, Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, who helped lead opposition to the changes to pension rules when they were introduced back in 2013, said: "These women have had the rug pulled out from under them just a year away from retirement.

"They did the right thing, paid in and were then punished for being the ‘wrong age’ by this Tory government. The very least we can do is make sure they can get free access to bus travel across the West Midlands."

Jack Dromey Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, who as Shadow Pensions Minister has led the campaign for the WASPI women, said: "The WASPI women of Birmingham and Britain built our country.

"It is nothing short of shameful that tens of thousands of them have been cheated on their pensions. We have fought hard for that which will at least make a significant difference for the women concerned, free bus travel."