The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolverhampton Civic Hall is to stay closed until autumn 2020 – because the gig venue is in need of a major overhaul.

Structural, mechanical, electrical and engineering issues have been discovered at the 80-year-old Grade II-listed building.

The building closed in December 2015 for restoration work but reopened briefly at the end of last year. It was originally due to reopen by March 2018.

Now, however, it is estimated that the restoration works will continue for another two year and cost £23.6 million more than the initial £14.4 million revamp.

This will bring the total spend up to £38 million.

And it means that major events booked at the Civic – such as comedians Jason Manford and Sarah Millican and the Grand Slam of Darts – will have to be cancelled or rescheduled elsewhere in the city.

“Given the mammoth magnitude of the issues uncovered by our contractors, it’s fair to say that the full restoration work we are now proposing is a very different project from the original one,” said Councillor John Reynolds, Cabinet Member for City Economy.

“However, a thriving and vibrant Civic Halls – that continues to draw people from all over the country – is a key part of our vision for a successful city.

“We believe we need to make this important commitment to secure jobs and investment and to give the city a venue it can be proud of for generations to come.”

(Image: News Team International NTI)

What are the significant building issues at the Civic?

The building defects are significant and require immediate attention, such as roof repairs and re-tiling, lift replacement, building fabric and parapet repairs.

Significant structural changes are required to accommodate the extra weight of mechanical and electrical equipment, as well as repairs to the fabric of the building.

Asbestos requiring removal is also more extensive than anticipated prior to initial opening-up works.

Security, alarms and emergency lighting also requires comprehensive replacement.

And the additional counter terrorism measures, following recent national events, have impacted on the cost of the scheme too.

The original improvement scheme also included increased seating through new balconies, improved and new bar and hospitality areas, ventilation, lifts and better access to the Wulfrun Hall.

(Image: News Team International NTI)

What will happen to events already planned to take place between now and then?

Wolverhampton council bosses said they are working with promoters to try to reschedule the events elsewhere in the city.

Comedian Sarah Millican was due to appear at the Civic in November 2018 and Jason Manford was scheduled there for December 2018.

The Grand Slam of Darts was due to take place there in November too.

Bosses have told people to hold onto their tickets and that they will be in touch soon.

(Image: News Team International NTI)

Funding for the Civic project

The restoration plan was approved by Wolverhampton Council on Tuesday, January 16 and must be officially agreed by full council on January 31.

If approved, the increase of £23.6 million on the project will be mainly funded by the sale of surplus council land and buildings.

It is also hoped that external grants and funding will be secured from regional and national bodies.

The future of the Civic

Independent consultants estimate the whole project will support 876 direct and indirect jobs.

They suggest that, in time, it will also attract 440,000 visitors a year to the city, and bring £8.3 million worth of goods and services to the area.

“The Civic Halls are a very special place,” added Councillor John Reynolds, Cabinet Member for City Economy.

“Generations of Wulfrunians and music and comedy fans from across the UK have shared unforgettable memories here with international stars and the biggest bands.

“This year, the Civic is celebrating its 80 th birthday and remains to this day hugely important to our city’s economic well-being.

“Every year it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, brings in millions of pounds and supports hundreds of jobs.”