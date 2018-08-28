The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three historic city food pubs have closed with immediate effect.

The pubs are all in the B3 postcode district between Colmore Row and the Jewellery Quarter , giving rise to the company name B3 Bar Ltd.

Famous for its historic art nouveau tiles and contemporary quiz nights, The Queens Arms is a grade II listed public house dating back to about 1870.

The Edmunds Bar & Brewhouse is also on Newhall Street, on the ground floor of a late-Victorian red-brick building from 1895.

Its menu included Lashford’s sausages, Pieminister pies and deli sandwiches.

The Rectory, close to the heart of the Jewellery Quarter, is opposite St Paul’s Church in Hockley.

B3 Bar Ltd has sold the bars to London-based Mosaic Pub & Dining which first expanded into Birmingham in 2016.

Mosaic acquired Jewellery Quarter bar Vertu and turned the 1824 building into The Button Factory in June, 2016.

It then turned the Fiddle & Bone on Sheepcote Street into The Distillery in April, 2017.

Mosaic will reveal plans for its new acquisitions later this week.

Meanwhile, notices posted in the window of Edmunds said: 'Edmunds Bar & Brewhouse is now closed.

'All of the management and staff would like to thank our customers that have been with us over the years'.

Other notes at The Queens said: 'The Queens Arms is under new ownership and will reopen soon.

'The management and staff would like to thank all our loyal customers over the past few years'.