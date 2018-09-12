Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acorns Children’s Hospice are celebrating.

To mark their 30 Anniversary His Royal Highness, the Duke of Cambridge is set to visit the charity this month (18 September).



The Duke, who will be on a tour of the West Midlands, will visit the Selly Oak base in Birmingham, to meet children, families, staff and volunteers.

The charity has also hit the road with an unmissable bright-orange 80s themed caravan as part of an exciting celebration project.

It has been touring the Midlands collecting childhood memories from local people, and on Wednesday (September 12) it paid a visit to Birmingham New Street to hear what Brummies had to say.

Sarah Bowron, Acorns 30th Anniversary Campaign Manager, said: “It was fantastic to be in Birmingham today and so much fun to hear local people share their favourite childhood memories.



“We heard lots of mentions of TV programmes like Grange Hill, bands like Blur and Oasis, and films like Harry Potter, all key cultural touchstones since Acorns came into existence in 1988!”



His Royal Highness will also be led on a tour of the Hospice next week, meeting children and families using the hospice’s specialist facilities, including multisensory room, hydrotherapy pool and families taking part in a stay-and-play session in the hospice lounge.



The visit comes as Acorns celebrates 30 years since Diana, Princess of Wales officially opened the hospice on Oak Tree Lane in 1988, at the time only the third children’s hospice in the world.

Toby Porter, Chief Executive of Acorns, said: “We are thrilled and deeply honoured that His Royal Highness will be visiting Acorns. This will obviously be the absolute highlight of the charity’s 30 Anniversary Year in 2018.



“The bond between parents and children is the axis around which Acorns revolves. So it is both exciting and touching for everyone involved in the charity to be welcoming the Duke of Cambridge back to the children’s hospice opened by the Princess of Wales, 30 years ago.

“We are very much looking forward to showing the Duke the remarkable and life-changing work of Acorns, and to introducing him to some of the children and families that we are supporting.

“We always talk in Acorns about making special memories for children and families coming to Acorns. We know that the visit will mean so much to the children and families staying with us on the day of his visit.”

Following the tour of the hospice, His Royal Highness will unveil a plaque to mark the visit which will be placed beside an existing plaque commemorating the hospice’s opening by The Princess of Wales in 1988.



Toby added: “We hope the Duke will gain a real insight to our work at Acorns as he meets our incredible and dedicated staff and volunteers at the hospice and hears first hand from the families and children we care for. It should be such a happy day.”



In the past year, Acorns has provided care for more than 870 children and over 1,000 families. It costs the charity nearly £10 million every year to provide its care and it relies on the public for the majority of this amount.