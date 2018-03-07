The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The basement boiler room at The Grand hotel is set to be transformed into a ‘modern Chinese’ restaurant and bar.

BirminghamLive can exclusively reveal that the 5,000 sq ft basement space is set to become Tattu - Birmingham’s biggest one level bar and restaurant.

The entrance to the new restaurant and bar will be found at ground floor level on Barwick Street, where diners will go down a lift into the historic boiler room which will be completely transformed.

Tattu currently has two other UK sites in Manchester and Leeds.

The flagship eatery in Manchester opened to rave reviews and is a firm favourite with the city’s celebrities.

This secret basement is going to be Birmingham's biggest underground bar

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

As our video (above) shows it certainly is an awe inspiring space!

Tony Green, chief executive of Hortons’ Estate, who own The Grand Hotel confirmed to BirminghamLive that ‘subject to securing planning permission’ Tattu should be ready to open by the end of this year.

He said: “We are currently in discussions with Tattu to bring a new bar and restaurant to Birmingham that will complement the existing retail and leisure on offer at The Grand.

Brummies can expect a spectacular interior - inspired by tattoos and body art in all its forms. And taking centre stage will be Tattu’s signature cherry blossom tree.

The food menu currently includes beef and foie gras gyoza, Angus fillet with caramelised soy, black cod and peking duck bon bons. On the cocktail menu choose from quaffable creations such as Koko Tattu - vodka, coconut and lemongrass, Geisha’s Kiss - rum, apple and cinnamon and Crouching Tiger - rum, mint smoke and ginger.

Adam Jones, managing director of Tattu, said: “Following the wonderful reception of our second restaurant which opened in Leeds in June 2017, our sights are now set on a third Tattu and Birmingham is our first choice.

“Birmingham has always been of interest to us as a location with its diverse range of operators and unique culinary heritage.

“There’s a real buzz in the city, and with so much development across the region it’s an exciting time for all. We hope to be in a position to share more news very soon.

See inside the hidden grandeur of The Grand Hotel in Colmore Row

The 137-year-old hotel hosted Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin and Martin Luther King in its heyday but eventually fell into disrepair.

Principal Hotel Company, which specialises in opening venues in landmark city centre buildings, will reopen The Grand hotel in early 2019 after undergoing dramatic renovations.