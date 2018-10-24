Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham is getting this massive underground Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar - and the images are stunning.

Tattu Birmingham will open inside The Grand hotel in early 2019 making it the biggest basement bar and restaurant. in the city.

We have been given a sneak peek at the CGIs of the 150-cover, split-level restaurant which also has sites in Leeds and Manchester.

Tattu, owned by brothers Adam and Drew Jones, will serve its Chinese-inspired cuisine in spectacular surroundings as befitting a venue housed inside the historic The Grand hotel - which was built in 1879.

A spokeswoman for Tattu told BirminghamLive: "Adam and Drew are incredibly excited about the regeneration of The Grand development recognising its place within the city’s rich history.

"Tattu Birmingham is the first restaurant in the group that’s located within a heritage space and this has played a key role in creating a unique concept for the site. With a strong focus on stunning interiors, the brothers are embarking on what will be their most detailed and bespoke fit out to date."

The Grand has been closed since 2002 and the new hotel is due to open in 2019.

Principal Hotel Company will re-open it. The company specialises in revamping landmark city centre buildings and operates sites across the UK.

Adam Jones, managing director of Tattu, said:“Being situated underneath the stunning Grosvenor Suite at The Grand, we knew we would need to carefully consider our restaurant layout and design. With the grandeur of the space, the challenge was to provide flow through the ground and basement levels.

"We are hoping to create a restaurant that complements the outstanding features of the space, the results should be beautiful and deliver a unique customer experience that is exclusive to Birmingham.”

Diners can look forward to a selection of Tattu’s signature dishes such as beef fillet and caramel soy and the delicate saffron black cod. New menu additions, include chilli and sesame roasted scallops served with Chinese sausage, crushed edamame and mint, as well as an Asian pear crumble with green apple, almond and a pink custard.

See inside The Grand's atmospheric boiler room:

Tattu Birmingham will also offer a lunchtime menu, Taste of Tattu, providing guests with a premium express lunch of two or three courses priced at £23 or £28.

Other new restaurants to open in the Colmore Row area include Fazenda .

The Tattu site will create a total of 80 jobs for the city with recruitment now underway for all positions including front of house, kitchen and bar. For details on how to apply, visit www.tattu.co.uk/careers.