The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We have many impressive eateries in the city centre, offering cuisines from all over the world - but a decent chip shop is much trickier to find.

So it is welcome news that a Tasty Plaice is opening in Birmingham city centre.

The fish and chip restaurant chain, which has four other sites across the UK including Merry Hill in Dudley, will open at Grand Central in April, next to Nando's.

Owner Mr Pardip Toor told BirminghamLive: "Tasty plaice has been operating for 30 years with our famous battered chips.

"We’re really looking forward to opening in such a central location, offering quality fish and chips to Brummies. ”

Mr Toor opened Tasty Plaice at Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley in 2009, offering “fresh cod, haddock and plaice along with mouth-watering kebabs and our trademark chips.”

He added: “We are well known as a quality fish and chips restaurant in Dudley. We also specialise kebabs and also vegetarian options such as vegetarian sausages and halloumi.”

Expect all the other usual chip shop favourites - scampi and chips, chicken and chips, sausage and chips and fish cake and chips.

Tasty Plaice will be a welcome addition to Grand Central, after the closures of Handmade Burger Company last year and more recently, Square Pie.

New Lebanese souk restaurant Comptoir Libanais is due to open its doors in Grand Central in March - housed in the former Steel and Jelly fashion store.

Currently the most central fish and chips shop for Brummies is the Urban Kitchen on Hurst Street - which got a mixed review from our chip critic when he paid a visit.