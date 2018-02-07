The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pie and mash restaurant chain Square Pie has closed its restaurant in Birmingham’s Grand Central after falling into administration.

The chain, which has six other branches, went into administration on February 5 after failing to find a buyer.

Administrators KPMG confirmed to Birmingham Live that the Grand Central branch was one of five loss making restaurants which have closed.

Square Pie was founded by Martin Dewey in 2001 and became famous for its array of pie fillings, as well as offering comfort food classics such as macaroni cheese, sausage and mash, with non-gluten, skinny, veggie and halal options.

The company had been in financially difficulties over the past year.

Mr Dewey said: The collapse of the restaurant business was something we were desperate to avoid and we were hopeful even as recently as last weekend that we could save the stores and the jobs.

“I am devastated that we couldn’t make the restaurants work in the current economy.”

The pie chain is the latest food business to leave Grand Central. Handmade Burger Company , Francesco Ristorante, Cocomacs and Joe Dulucci’s have all closed at the complex which opened in September 2015.

In recent months new outlets have moved in to Grand Central including Indian street food chain Mowgli.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Souk style Lebanese restaurant Comptoir Libanais is due to open at the complex in March. The Middle Eastern themed eatery will serve mezzes, wraps, tagines, grills and Mana’esh - Lebanese style pizza.

Square Pie is among a number of restaurants which have closed in Birmingham in the past month.

Other popular places to close include Turners at 69 in Harborne, Strada in Mailbox, Chameleon in Victoria Square, Rofuto at Park Regis Hotel in Five Ways and Izza Pizza in Bullring.